5 Ways You Can Keep Your Home’s Air Clean

We tend to spend much of our time indoors, whether it be in an office building, at school, or at home. Unfortunately, the air we breathe indoors is often worse than the outside air. So how can we keep the air inside our homes cleaner and healthier? There are several ways to improve your home’s indoor air quality, including growing houseplants, changing out your HVAC air filter or installing an air cleaner. You can either clean your air by using a UV purifier or using photohydroionization, which cleans the air using a very fine mist of hydrogen peroxide.