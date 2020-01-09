5 Ways You Can Keep Your Home’s Air Clean

While you probably spent all day cleaning your home before your dinner party, there is likely a part of your house you didn’t think of cleaning: the air. Air fresheners can give the illusion of fresh, clean indoor air; however, these sometimes make air quality even worse. Most of the time, we fail to recognize that our indoor quality can be even worse than our outdoor ait quality. Fortunately, there are several ways you can keep your home’s air clean and healthy. These simple air filtration steps will help your guests breathe easy and stay comfortable.