Ventilation Technology Could Play Critical Role in Reducing Covid-19 Cases

Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is going to take some time. However, there are a number of simple things that any of us can do to help slow and reduce its spread. Ventilation technology looks to be one of the best tools we have for achieving this.

How Does Covid Spread?

To understand why home ventilation systems are being touted as an effective weapon against the spread of Covid-19, it helps to understand precisely how Covid spreads. We all know that coughing and sneezing can spread coronavirus, but lots of people are unaware that the virus can persist in the air for some time after initially being expelled.

Not only can coronavirus hang around in the air, but even if you cover your face with your hand when you cough or sneeze, you will end up contaminating your hand. From that moment on, whenever you touch another surface, you will transfer some of the virus from your hand to the surface. The next person to touch the surface then gets the virus on their hand, and when they next touch their face, they risk infection.

Keeping Your Home Clean

The cleaner you can keep your home, the less likely the virus is to spread. Regularly wiping down any surfaces that are touched frequently with disinfecting wipes will help to eliminate any traces of the virus that might be waiting on the surfaces in your home. If you and the rest of your household can also get into the habit of washing your hands regularly, you are less likely to spread the virus and contaminate your home.

But what can you do about the virus hanging in the air? You can spray disinfectant, or even start vacuuming the air in your home if you want to look really mad. Unfortunately, neither technique is particularly effective.

How Can Better Ventilation Help?

Mechanical ventilation and heat recovery systems accomplish two things. First of all, they cycle the air in your home, removing old interior air and replacing it with fresh outside air. The other thing they do is transfer heat from the warmer internal air to the incoming outside air. This is achieved without either air stream physically touching one another.

Because it is only the heat that is exchanged between them and there is no contact or transfer of any particles within the air, you can be sure that everything contained within your indoor air is being expelled along with the air itself.

Why MVHR Systems Are The Best Option

An MVHR ventilation system is very effective at cycling the air in your home. It won’t keep your home 100% Covid-free, but nothing else will either. What an MVHR system can do is significantly reduce the rate of viruses and other contaminants in the air in your home. It will also prevent the accumulation of particles in the air, whether they are viruses or pollen.

Improving our personal hygiene and the cleanliness of our homes should be a priority for all of us right now. Making sure to frequently wash our hands wipe down surfaces at home will both limit the chances for the viruses to spread. If you add a ventilation system to the mix, you can keep the air in your home clean as well.