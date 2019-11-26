4 Ways Autonomous Technology Can Streamline Your Business

Photo by Matan Segev from Pexels

Autonomous technologies are changing the way we interact with the world around us exponentially.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology is responsible for automated shopping and smart homes, among many other consumers innovations. And, in the business world, autonomous tools are changing the workplace as we know it.

While many fear that the likes of AI and ML will take over our jobs, tools and platforms with the ability to automate key functions within the workplace can actually help us to perform better.

83% of companies across sectors confirm that AI is a strategic priority for their businesses. Moreover, 31% of marketing, creative, and IT professionals across the globe plan to invest in autonomous technology over the next 12 months.

It’s safe to say that autonomous technology is a major priority for businesses across the board and by embracing AI or ML-powered platforms, you can streamline your business in a number of key areas.

Scheduling & time tracking

Staff scheduling, management, and time tracking is no easy feat—but, by making these processes as efficient as possible, you will streamline your business in ways that will benefit your organization, significantly.

AI and ML technology are changing workplace management for the better, streamlining a number of initiatives for maximum output and efficiency.

Presently, online scheduling software exists to help stretched departments maintain a fluent, cohesive workforce through interactive rota management. Such platforms also offer autonomous functionality that improves accuracy while omitting certain time-consuming manual processes from the administrative to-do list.

Studies suggest that 64% of workers trust a robot more than their manager—a concrete case for automation in work placement management!

Inventory management

Whether you’re a business that sells physical products or digital services, managing your inventory with efficiency will prove essential to your ongoing success.

Sluggish processes and inaccuracies in stock management can cost colossal amounts of time and money. But, while inventory management was once painfully manual, AI and ML technology are empowering business owners to streamline their stock-related processes.

Platforms equipped with automation and automatic monitoring mean that it’s possible for bots to check and re-stock items while updating records. Moreover, simulation technology gives inventory bots the ability to analyze inventory data in real-time, improving their accuracy and intelligence with little human intervention (a little like a synthesized human brain). An innovation that will save busy business owners time and money in equal measures.

Customer service

In the digital age, consumers are more empowered than ever—as such, offering an exemplary level of customer service will form the foundations of your long-term growth and evolution.

But, with so many customer service channels to cover, how do you respond to a mass of customer queries while delivering on other essential initiatives? In short, the answer is chatbots.

Chatbots respond to customer queries in a conversational human tone and can even perform certain tasks like issuing shipping refunds or reordering lost items.

At present, 70% of Millennials confirm positive chatbot-related experiences. And, 90% of businesses that use chatbots report a vast improvement in complaint resolution.

By automating a significant chunk of your customer service output while maintaining consistently high standards, your team will be free to focus on strategy & development—and chatbots will allow you to do just that.

Marketing & user experience (UX)

Brand marketing and user experience are areas that crossover, requiring an enormous level of care and attention.

When it comes to marketing and UX, there are a number of tools and platforms that can help streamline the marketing process, increasing productivity and accelerating commercial success in the process. Here are areas of marketing and UX automation that are worth exploring:

Social media scheduling and data analysis tools.

Automated lead generation & nurturing software.

AI-powered sales assistants.

ML-powered A/B testing and analysis platforms.

Content marketing ideation tools.

Marketing and sales prioritize AI and ML higher than any other department in modern business. And, you should too.

It’s clear that autonomous technology is the future and offers a wealth of business-boosting benefits. Explore these four key operational areas and you could increase your output, improve internal efficiency, and boost your bottom line with the power of autonomous technology.

Wondering whether you should outsource your software development needs? Here are four reasons you should.