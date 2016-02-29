Data and information can be considered one of the ...
The Future of Prototyping
Prototyping, a systems development method or SDM process, involves ...
4 Ways Video Collaboration Helps in Business Communication
More and more small companies and individuals are adopting ...
How the Nook Tablet App Makes Reading Fun Again
Print books, beloved as they are, have become an ...
What the Future Holds for the Automotive Industry
Technology is rapidly progressing. And one of the most ...
The Future of Solar Power: The Cheapest Energy Resource
The Future of Solar Power: The Cheapest Energy Resource ...
4 Coolest Smart Gadgets for Your Home in 2015
Smart gadgets are becoming more useful and affordable. Consider ...
Microsoft Lync: An Innovative Communication Tool
Microsoft has done it again. It has developed a ...
The Future of Solar Power: The Cheapest Energy Resource
The Future of Solar Power: The Cheapest Energy Resource To appreciate what solar power can ...
The quick and the dead – Arbitrage bidding in Adtech and network latency
Arbitrage bidding in online advertising borrows heavily from the high frequency trading world of wall ...