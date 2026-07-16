Managed IT Providers You Do Not Want To Miss This Year

If your business needs Managed IT services, then finding the right provider needs to be at the top of your to do list. You can’t just ignore it and hope that one magically falls into your lap, as this is not going to happen. There are so many options out there that it can easily be overwhelming when you’re trying to decide which company to go with, which is where we come in.

We’ve come up with a list of options for you to choose from, having researched each of them ourselves, and providing you with the information that you need. Of course, you still need to check the businesses out yourself to ensure that they are well suited to your needs, but a lot of the heavy lifting has been done for you. So, if you would like to find out more, feel free to continue reading.

Sota is a UK managed IT services provider that helps businesses modernize, and manage their technology infrastructure. Thanks to over 30 years of experience in the IT world, they are able to offer a range of services to suit business owners, ensuring that they are providing the best. This includes cloud computing, cybersecurity, connectivity, managed IT support and more.

They are able to provide for organizations all across London and the South East of the UK, working closely with their clients to design scalable IT solutions. The goal is to support digital transformations as best they can, and work on cyber resilience, which a lot of companies are severely lacking at the moment.

Pros:

Sota is able to offer UK based data centres and support, making it an attractive option for organizations with data residency and compliance requirements.

As well as this, they also have 24/7 customer service available, with dedicated customer support there to help you with any issues that might crop up, no matter what time of day or night.

Thanks to their strong focus on tailored solutions, they have managed to build a strong reputation as a company that designs their services around their client’s infrastructures and business goals.

Cons:

One of the main issues that we have is more of an industry issue, but it’s that they don’t have pricing available on their website. Instead, you need to request a consultation to get the pricing information that you need.

As well as this, they are primarily focused on UK businesses, especially those in the South East region, which means that they are not a global provider. For some companies, they prefer those who can provide on a global scale.

Wavenet is one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers delivering IT, cloud, cybersecurity services, and more. They deliver their services to organizations across both public and private sectors, ensuring that they are able to provide for as many companies as possible.

With slightly less experience than some of their competitors, they have still been operating since 2000, and have substantial experience in the industry. Throughout this time, they have grown significantly through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, supporting thousands of businesses with technology solutions.

Pros:

They offer comprehensive managed service offering, including IT support, cloud, cybersecurity, connectivity and more. As such, they are a one stop shop solution for those who need them.

Wavenet is also able to offer their solutions to businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector bodies.

We also love the fact that they have a wide range of cloud and Microsoft solutions, helping businesses migrate, manage, and optimize their IT infrastructure and processes.

They also have 24/7 support for their clients, ensuring that downtime is minimized and any issues are resolved as quickly as possible, which is exactly what you need.

Cons:

We have found that their broad portfolio of offerings can easily feel overwhelming for some organizations who are looking for something a little more simple. As such, they are more suitable for those with more complex infrastructure.

They also offer enterprise level services, which may offer more than small businesses need, and therefore not be the right fit for them.

Also, again, pricing is not publicly available, which can be a pain in the behind.

Founded in 2003, Focus Group is another of the UK’s leading providers of managed IT. They have more than 1000 employed across the UK, allowing them to offer nationwide coverage and a broad portfolio of offerings, helping them to improve the productivity of other organizations, strengthen their security, and simplify their IT management,

Some of their most popular services are managed IT support, cloud computing, cybersecurity, unified communications, and more. They tailor their solutions to each of their clients, rather than offering a one size fits all approach, which makes it the perfect option for those with evolving IT requirements.

Pros:

They have a fantastic amount of expertise across cloud, networking, and cybersecurity. Of course, it’s true to say that they have other services, but these are where they really shine.

As we mentioned above, they tailor all of their solutions to the client, ensuring that they are able to meet the requirements.

Their number of employees means that they are able to offer a nationwide service, rather than having to focus specifically on one region.

Cons:

Again, pricing is not available, as with most of the other companies in this industry – but it is an issue for a lot of potential clients.

Some of their services may also be unnecessary for those who only have basic requirements, which can be too overwhelming for those who are smaller on the market.

We hope that you have found this article helpful, and now see some of the managed IT service providers that we think you should consider for your business needs. Each of the options on this list are a fantastic choice, each with their own pros and cons. For the best results, we do advise booking a consultation with the company that you are considering using.