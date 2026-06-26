Best Central Lab Services For Biomarker-Driven Clinical Trials: Top Providers Compared

The process of ensuring drugs are safe for humans has progressed significantly in recent years. Today, it’s data that guides decisions. The better the data, the better the outcomes. This is one of the reasons why central lab services have become so critical to drug development; they essentially do a significant portion of the heavy lifting that determines whether a trial can proceed.

Of course, not all central lab services for biomarker-driven clinical trials are the same. Some labs run thousands of trials simultaneously, while others offer a more boutique, specialist service. Choosing the right one for your needs is vital for increasing chances of success, as well as ensuring a smooth passage through the regulatory process.

With that in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to put together a ranked list of some of the best central services for biomarker-driven clinical studies. The following list contains some of the world’s biggest central lab service companies, as well as boutique specialists that offer extensive expertise.

1. MLM Medical Labs: The Best For Global Trials

MLM Medical Labs was founded in 1993, and over the past three decades has earned a reputation for being one of the world’s leading central lab service providers for biomarker-driven clinical trials. Boasting a global network that spans Europe, North America, and Africa, MLM offers its clients a fully compliant pathway to deploy exploratory assays at LDT/IVDR status.

As a specialist central lab service, they offer a boutique experience that few others in the industry can match. Pharmaceutical companies receive direct access to MLM’s scientists for real-time collaboration, and can also get full updates on the progression of the trials through the lab’s own online portal.

As a full-service central lab service, MLM boasts an end-to-end sample lifecycle ownership, which includes collection, testing, data management, and biostorage. They specialize in neurodegenerative disease trials, including Parkinson’s, LBD, and MSA trials, with a particular emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. They offer blood and CSF testing for Aβ40, Aβ42, and the Aβ40/42 ratio, as well as advanced tau pathology testing, including p-Tau 181, p-Tau 217, p-Tau 231, and the p-Tau217/Aβ42 ratio. They also offer extensive regulatory support.

If you’re looking for a central lab that focuses on neurodegenerative disease and is fully compliant with both US and European regulations, then it’s hard to look past MLM Medical Labs.

2. IQVIA: A Recognized Global Leader

IQVIA Laboratories has long been considered a global leader in drug discovery and development laboratory services. Part of what has made IQVIA so successful is its commitment to client satisfaction. They work closely with their customers to provide in-depth scientific expertise and specialty lab services, resulting in timely delivery that supports every stage of drug discovery and development.

They’re particularly popular with mid- and large-size pharmaceutical companies, thanks in part to their connection to the larger Q2 Solutions network, which allows clients to manage patient recruitment and trial design much more effectively than smaller clinics can offer.

3. Lab Connect: Good For Customers Requiring Agility

Lab Connect, founded back in 2002, set out with a mission to revolutionize how central lab services were delivered. Nearly a quarter of a century later, we can say that they’ve been successful. Their client-focused operations allow for considerable customization across the more than 10,000 validated assays.

A highly capable central lab service provider, Lab Connect offers services that are faster and more customizable than other central labs are capable of offering. While they’re not as specialized as other names on this list, the fact that they offer genuine agility has made them the go-to option for many biopharma and biotech companies.

4. Precision for Medicine: Best for Oncology and Rare Diseases

Precision for Medicine offers advanced operations, deep scientific expertise, and integrated capabilities that help to speed up the clinical development process. With a particular focus on oncology and rare diseases, the company boasts more than 1,800 clinical trial experts across 30 locations around the world.

While not exclusively a central lab service provider, their lab capabilities are touted as being some of the best in the world. They’re famous for their work in companion diagnostics development, which helps to identify which patients will respond to a drug. They’re well-suited to pharma companies that have complex requirements that need cutting-edge science and tools. With that said, they’re not right for everyone — since they’re first and foremost a CRO, some clients will find Precision For Medicine’s service offerings a little too complicated.

5. SGS: Offering More Than 40 Years of Experience

SGS, one of the leading central lab service providers in the world, is backed by more than 40 years of experience helping pharma companies design, develop, and implement clinical trials. Offering state-of-the-art facilities run by some of the industry’s most talented scientists, they’ve earned a reputation for helping to bring drug products to the market both safely and quickly. While they cover a lot of therapeutic areas and are always open to discussing clients’ needs, they have a specific focus on infectious diseases, respiratory, oncology, and dermatology.

6. Labcorp: A Clinical Lab With A Proven Track Record With Regulators

Founded back in 1969, Labcorp has been a major laboratory testing company for more than 65 years. Today, they’re one of the largest healthcare diagnostics companies in the world, offering industry-leading laboratory and bioanalysis services. They help to support their client’s pathway to market by offering a full suite of services that spans every stage of the process, from clinical trial testing through to commercialization. They also have a proven track record with regulatory bodies, with more than three-quarters of FDA-approved drugs in 2024 involving the company in some way.

Best Central Lab Services: Final Thoughts

As we’ve seen, there’s no shortage of outstanding central lab service providers on the market, and not all of them have world-famous reputations. Ultimately, the central lab service provider that works best for your project will be one that is able to meet your unique requirements, and that’s why it’s nearly always best to work with a specialist provider.