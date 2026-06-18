Nowadays, it isn’t always easy to understand the best way to get your brand seen. Recent years have seen companies piling their marketing budgets into social media efforts or Google Ads that promise big returns. In reality, though, as effective as each of these solutions can be, they’re hindered by the simple fact that they happen in a silo.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising stands to transform that limitation by providing real-life, omnichannel solutions that integrate seamlessly into the broader media mix to boost everything from social media audiences to digital performance and in-person interactions. All while ensuring a significantly broader market reach than every other marketing channel put together.

More importantly, DOOH is set to grow significantly in the coming year. As such, it’s only natural that you’ll want to scale your business this year by finally getting to grips with DOOH for your brand.

But where do you start? Well, finding the right DOOH solutions is actually easier than you think, especially if you choose to plan, implement, and measure your campaigns with the help of the following five fantastic companies.

# 1 – AdOmni – Best for Self-Serve Solutions

If you’re daunted by developing yet another long-winded marketing scheme, then fear not. AdOmni is an AI-powered advertising operating system that can take your DOOH campaign from idea to launch in under five minutes, all via a simplified self-service solution that means you can handle DOOH in-house as easily as you manage your social media profiles right now. You don’t even need to worry all that much about DOOH design if you don’t want to, thanks to Jeen AI, AdoOmni’s step-by-step proprietary AI technology that can design striking DOOH solutions from simple inputs like brand name, target areas, and preferred venues.

So far, so impressive, but self-service isn’t the only thing we love about AdOmni. Their broad DOOH reach also deserves a shout-out, considering that these guys can hook you up with more than 100B monthly views across over 1 million digital screens. But don’t let the numbers scare you – that coverage comes easily thanks to AdOmni’s omnichannel approach to everything from CTV to OTV, and even mobile retargeting, all of which you can easily track, manage, and measure from one simple platform.

# 2 – Advana – Best for Workplace

Sometimes, broad reach isn’t as appealing as visible ads in targeted locations like workplace settings. In that instance, Advana is probably best for you. While these guys might not have the same extensive network as some of the other companies mentioned on this list, they are notable as the home of the largest workplace digital network in the world. This includes over 40,000 strategic digital screen locations that are specifically chosen to reach the workplace. Not only does this see your brand appearing where people spend most of their time, but it also ensures relevant, memorable ads in respectable settings.

A programmatic marketplace allows you to easily set up and deploy advanced targeting in the right places, while the ability to connect your campaigns with Sentry ensures that you always know who’s buying, when they’re biting, and where they are at point-of-sale. All with the benefit of an ever-growing global reach that’s sure to send your DOOH to the next level.

# 3 – Dash Two – Best for Wall Projections

Dash Two might not have the same DOOH-specific outlook as many of the brands on this list, but we think they’re well worth a mention anyway, and here’s why – the Dash Two team is an industry leader at providing unique patented ad solutions. The best of these isn’t DOOH at all, but involves what Dash Two terms as ‘Wild Posting’, which involves a barrage of poster ads in one setting. However, their specialty offerings also span into the world of DOOH when you consider options like their ‘Wall Projections’. This kind of guerrilla advertising might seem rudimentary compared to many DOOH techniques, but it’s also eye-catching, unique, and spectacular enough to bring audiences your way.

And that’s not all Dash Two offers They also provide essential DOOH services like in-theater ads, digital billboards, and mall advertising, all of which are delivered with a standout, trendy take to help you attract audiences, young and old.

# 4 – Vistar Media – Best for Automated Campaigns

Targeted as ‘the home of out-of-home’, Vistar Media is a name you may well have come across before, and for good reason. A focus on fresh storytelling and broad reach makes Vistar a particularly strong contender for your DOOH needs, and it delivers this across the world’s largest out-of-home inventory. But none of that impresses us half as much as Vistar’s automated campaigns, which run across the first-ever truly programmatic ad platform for out-of-home.

Of course, automating such a crucial ad focus isn’t right for every brand, but it’s surprisingly easy to leave DOOH in the hands of Vistar’s automated technologies, which automatically transcode your digital assets for adaptation across the varied formats on offer. It’s easy, quick, and sure to take DOOH off your hands at long last!

# 5 – STRATACACHE – Best for Innovative Solutions

Innovative DOOH will almost always capture more attention than the same old digital signage solutions, which is why we also had to include STRATACACHE on this list. These guys are at the helm of DOOH innovation right now, and provide solutions including smart digital menu boards and digital shelf-edge displays, as well as go-tos like world-class digital signage and beyond. All of this is possible across an impressive market reach of over 4 million digital signs globally, and is already serving markets including retail, QSR, banking, and stadiums. STRATACACHE is especially great for ensuring high DOOH visibility, meaning that you’ll get the coverage you need to really shine.

Takeaway

In a lot of ways, DOOH looks set to become the shining marketing beacon of 2026. Each of these companies can help you get on top of this pressing visibility priority, and our favorite offerings have to come from brands like AdOmni, which make DOOH implementation and oversight easier to manage and get right in 2026 and beyond.