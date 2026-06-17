Translating Regulatory Expectations into Blockchain System Design

For financial institutions deploying blockchain-based systems, compliance must be integrated into the infrastructure for FIs and FSBs to capture the operational and margin benefits of a digital ledger solution.

Proposed US legislation has specified that any financial instrument remains a security regardless of whether it is issued, recorded, or transferred using distributed ledger technology, and that rules governing tokenized financial instruments must address how requirements apply to custody, books and records, reconciliation with transfer agents, auditability, settlement finality, and other operational risks. This reflects the design requirements for any institutional blockchain system that intends to operate in a regulated environment today. Institutions that build those requirements into system architecture from the start avoid the far more costly process of retrofitting compliance controls onto infrastructure that was not designed for them.

Key takeaways:

Regulatory expectations around auditability, access control, reporting, and risk management apply to blockchain systems under existing frameworks.

Systems designed with compliance controls built into the infrastructure are positioned for regulatory examination and production deployment; systems that treat compliance as an add-on layer are not.

Permissioned network architecture and immutable record-keeping are not optional design choices for institutional deployments; they are foundational requirements.

Governance and change management on a digital ledger system must be as auditable and controlled as any other enterprise system of record.

The Cosmos stack supports institutions in meeting these design requirements through permissioned access controls, configurable governance rules, and interoperability with existing compliance infrastructure.

The Regulatory Starting Point

The regulatory expectations for institutional blockchain deployments are the same requirements applied to any new type of financial infrastructure system. On July 14, 2025, the Federal Reserve, the OCC, and the FDIC issued a joint statement confirming that banking organizations can serve as custodians of digital assets, while reaffirming that they must demonstrate compliance with core principles of safety, soundness, and consumer protection. Sound governance is a prerequisite to safe participation in crypto-asset safekeeping activities, and financial institutions must demonstrate effective governance and subject-matter expertise across all levels of the enterprise.

The OCC has confirmed that activities such as providing custody services and using distributed ledger technology are permissible for national banks, provided they are conducted safely and legally. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has expressed continuing concerns about heightened risks associated with permissionless blockchains, and Basel standards on the prudential treatment of crypto-asset exposures are intended to be implemented by member jurisdictions. That regulatory distinction between permissioned and permissionless infrastructure reflects a substantive supervisory view that institutional blockchain systems must provide the same governance, accountability, and control that regulators expect from any financial system of record.

The system architecture itself must be capable of satisfying these expectations.

Audit requirements demand that the ledger can produce a complete, ordered, tamper-resistant record of every action taken by every participant.

Access control requirements can restrict participation to identified, authorized parties only.

For payment systems, settlement must be irrevocable and unconditional once executed; Probabilistic finality — where a transaction can theoretically be reversed — doesn’t satisfy this for systemically important payment systems.

Auditability as an Architecture Decision

Auditability in a regulated financial context means that every action, including approvals, transfers, access grants, parameter changes, and compliance checks, can be reconstructed in a complete, ordered, tamper-resistant form by auditors and regulators. Traditional financial systems achieve this through layers of logging, reconciliation, and periodic reporting that are expensive to operate. Blockchain systems address this directly in principle, but only when the system is designed with auditability as a core property.

The foundational requirement is immutability. Once a transaction is committed to the ledger, it cannot be altered or deleted. Every subsequent change, whether it is a transfer of ownership, a change in collateral status, or an update to a governance parameter, is recorded as a new transaction that references its predecessors. The result is a complete, cryptographically linked sequence of governed actions that auditors can verify for correctness and procedural compliance.

Distributed ledger technology can enhance audit effectiveness through automated transaction authentication and continuous monitoring capabilities. Auditors can verify not only that an action occurred but that it followed the required procedural steps, with transactions ordered and cryptographically linked. That property is particularly valuable during regulatory examinations, where examiners need to reconstruct how an account or position reached its current state and confirm that every step along the way followed the institution’s documented controls.

In practice, this means the blockchain system must record governance events alongside financial transactions. An approval workflow, a participant onboarding event, a rule change, or a consensus parameter update all belong on the same ledger as the transactions they govern. Systems that record financial transactions on-chain but manage governance and access control through separate off-chain systems require additional operational and personnel overhead to provide a complete, unified audit trail.

Cosmos-based ledgers support this model by design. All actions, from transaction execution to governance votes and parameter updates, are recorded on-chain in a consistent, verifiable format. Institutions can define what constitutes a governed event, who can initiate it, and what approval sequence it requires, with the ledger enforcing those rules and recording the results at every step.

Access Control and Participant Governance

Who can participate in a financial blockchain system, under what conditions, and with what permissions are core compliance requirements that regulators evaluate as part of any supervisory examination of a financial system. Permissioned systems restrict network access to vetted participants and operators, such as banks, custodians, transfer agents, and regulators, while preserving on-chain programmability and transparency. These network models allow issuers to encode compliance logic directly into token contracts, including identity-based transfer restrictions, whitelisting, jurisdictional constraints, and holding period enforcement.

From a system design perspective, this means participant identity must be verifiable and linked to on-chain activity. Every transaction on the ledger needs to be attributable to a specific, identified party whose eligibility to participate has been verified against the institution’s onboarding controls. KYC and AML requirements, which apply to digital asset activities under the Bank Secrecy Act, the FATF Travel Rule, and related regulations, cannot be satisfied by a system in which participants are pseudonymous.

The design requirement extends to role-based access. Different participants in a financial blockchain system have different permissions: some can initiate transactions, others can approve them, others can audit the record, and still others can modify governance parameters. Those distinctions need to be enforced at the infrastructure level, not through policy documents that sit outside the system. When a compliance control requires dual approval for a transaction above a defined threshold, the ledger should enforce that requirement automatically, refusing to process the transaction until both approvals are recorded, as opposed to relying on a parallel process to validate compliance after the fact.

Cosmos supports institutions in building this access control model directly into the ledger infrastructure. A ledger owner can establish an operator set that satisfies KYC, AML, and other requirements to restrict who can participate in the network and approve transactions. Data that must remain local can stay local, while required information, such as settlement instructions or compliance attestations, can be shared across ledgers according to predefined rules. The institution retains sovereign control over its ledger while participating in a broader network when its use case requires it.

Reporting and Data Availability

Regulatory reporting requirements apply to blockchain-based financial activity the same way they apply to activity recorded in any other system. What matters from a design standpoint is whether the underlying data is available in a consistent, structured, queryable form or whether compliance teams must manually extract and transform it before it can be reported.

Institutions subject to SAR filing obligations, regulatory capital reporting, or supervisory examination requests need to produce standardized records quickly and accurately. A digital ledger system that records activity in a format that requires significant processing before it can be used for regulatory reporting creates operational overhead that grows proportionally with volume, and introduces the risk of error at the point of transformation.

The main benefit of a blockchain-based system is that compliance data can be structured and accessible from the point of recording, instead of being reconstructed after the fact through manual reconciliation, as with standard systems. Digital ledger technology provides institutions with a transparent, auditable record that captures transactions in standardized, trackable formats, enabling continuous monitoring and reporting. Furthermore, a digital ledger allows compliance teams to embed compliance controls directly into workflows, with alerts automatically triggered when activity deviates from defined parameters.

That capacity for continuous, automated monitoring is also a design requirement, as regulators increasingly expect institutions to demonstrate real-time or near-real-time visibility into their compliance posture, along with the ability to reconstruct events after a reporting period ends. Systems that produce compliance data as a byproduct of normal operation are better positioned for that expectation.

Interoperability between the blockchain ledger and existing compliance infrastructure is the third element of this design requirement. Governance data recorded on-chain needs to feed compliance dashboards, risk systems, and regulatory reporting tools as required to support use cases like approval workflows or data controls. Cosmos was designed with interoperability as a core principle, allowing enterprises to connect Cosmos-based blockchains to external systems and, when appropriate, to other blockchains, without redesigning the entire stack.

Change Management and System Governance

Financial regulators apply the same change management expectations to blockchain systems that they apply to any other enterprise technology. Upgrades, parameter changes, and modifications to smart contract logic constitute changes to a system of record and must be subject to the same documentation, approval, and testing controls as changes to any other regulated system.

This requirement is frequently underestimated during blockchain system design. The programmable nature of smart contracts and the relative speed at which they can be deployed or modified creates pressure to treat code changes as a software engineering activity rather than a change management event. For regulated financial institutions, that distinction does not exist. A change to the smart contract logic governing a tokenized deposit or a settlement workflow is a change to the institution’s books and records infrastructure and must be treated accordingly.

The same regulatory guidance referenced above also addresses audit coverage: audit programs must cover crypto-asset safekeeping activities and assess key management, transaction controls, and the sufficiency of information technology systems. The same principle applies to change management: the governance process for approving, testing, deploying, and documenting changes to blockchain system components must be auditable, and the audit trail for those changes must be available for regulatory review.

A Cosmos-based enterprise ledger allows institutions to automate governance and enterprise decision-making, including change management controls, through configurable on-chain governance mechanisms. A risk committee or change advisory board can retain authority over system changes while the ledger ensures that all decisions are executed consistently and recorded transparently.

Designing for the Regulatory Examination

The practical implication of all these design requirements is that institutions should evaluate blockchain system architecture by asking how it will perform during a regulatory examination and how it will perform under normal operational conditions. Regulators conducting an examination of a blockchain-based financial system will ask for evidence that controls operated as designed during the period under review. They will want to see who had access to the system, what they did, when they did it, and whether every action followed the documented approval process.

Of the nine formal supervisory non-objection requests granted by the OCC under Interpretive Letter 1179, eight involved the use of an internal or permissioned blockchain to facilitate payment transactions, including intraday repo, cross-border tokenized deposits, FX swaps, and delivery-versus-payment settlement of debt securities

Production-proven blockchain infrastructure matters here for the same reason it matters in any regulated context: a system with a documented track record of stable, secure operation across real-world use cases provides substantially stronger evidence to examiners than a system deployed on newer or less-tested technology. The Cosmos stack, with more than a decade of production use and 150+ live chains, provides that track record, along with permissioned access controls, immutable record-keeping, and interoperability that institutional regulatory compliance requires.

Translating regulatory expectations into blockchain system design means building compliance into the infrastructure itself. Auditability requires immutable, ordered records of all governed actions. Access control requires verified participant identity and role-based permissions enforced by the ledger. Reporting requires structured, queryable data available continuously, not reconstructed at reporting time. Change management requires the same documentation and approval controls as any other system of record. Systems that meet these requirements at deployment are positioned for regulatory examination and production use at scale. Systems that do not will have to meet those requirements eventually, at substantially higher cost and risk.