How to Be Smarter with Your Smartphone

There are so many people in the modern world who are addicted to their smartphones in one way or another. Of course, they can be incredibly useful tools, but if you are simply checking the same few social media apps again and again, you are not using them to their full potential. So, let’s look at just a few of the ways that you can use your smartphone a little more smartly to get the most out of the powerful little device that you are carrying around with you in your pocket on a daily basis.

Choose Games Wisely

There is nothing wrong with playing smartphone games, but you could choose some which provide a little mental stimulation rather than ones that involve just tapping the screen over and over again. Of course, there are always the classics like Scrabble and chess which are going to test various skills. Essentially, you should choose your game wisely!

Turn Off Notifications from ‘Time-Wasting Apps’

One of the big things that smartphones have played a big role in encouraging is a fear of missing out or FOMO. If you check your phone every time you get the little nudge of a notification, you will find that this is naturally eating into your time. So, now may be the time to switch off the notifications of the apps which you find are eating in your time in the biggest way.

Learn New Things

There are plenty of apps out there which allow you to be productive by learning new skills. One option is to learn a new language using an app such as Duolingo. Other apps will teach you everything from how to play the guitar to how to draw.

Use Lifestyle Improvement Apps

There are plenty of smartphone apps which allow you to make improvements to various aspects of life. For example, you can get apps which give you the chance to log your fitness activity, your calorie intake, and how much water you are drinking on a regular basis. You can also download apps such as Forest which allow you to check how much time you are spending procrastinating on a regular basis.

Play Different Types of Games

Even if you have never been much of a gaming enthusiast, there are all kinds of different options so there is bound to be something which captures your imagination. First of all, there are hundreds of different types of video games which you could try testing everything from strategy to speed. Then there are the browser-based activities such as backgammon which are straightforward to access. In the same category, there are also plenty of quizzes and surveys which you could give a go.

Find Different Entertainment Sources

You may be sick of watching videos on YouTube, but why not try discovering a different form of entertainment instead? For example, podcasts have made something of a revival in recent years, and there are shows on all different kinds of topics. Alternatively, you could try listening to some audiobooks which provide a great source of entertainment, particularly if you are travelling over long distances.

Try Different Social Media and Blogging

People tend to get fairly set in their ways, so it takes a big step to join up with any new kind of social media. For example, you may discover a new passion for Snapchat that you never knew you had before! Another good way of entertaining yourself on the internet is by setting up your own blog as this allows you to talk about your passions as well as interacting with other people about subjects that interest you.

Post Reviews

One of the most useful things that you can do on the internet is to review products or experiences that you have had. Many people rely on these for making their decisions, and if you do as well, it makes sense to give something back to the online community. Plus, you often earn rewards for contributing to these websites, so it could well be in your own interest as well.

Learn a New Skill

One of the best ways of alleviating boredom is by learning a new skill, so why not take up a new language or discover a new recipe? One of the greatest aspects of the internet is that you have a world of knowledge at your fingertips, so rather than simply flicking through the same websites again and again, gain some new knowledge as you never know when it could come in handy.

Give Yourself a Break

Though smartphones are a great tool which can be helpful in a wide variety of ways, it is still useful to disconnect from time to time. So, set yourself some technology-free time on a daily basis that gives your brain the opportunity to focus on some different activities for a while.

Ultimately, what you are trying to achieve is stopping your smartphone from turning into a dumbphone! These are just a few of the techniques which you can use to achieve this feat and get the most out of your technology.