Data is an important asset for most businesses nowadays, and how you manage it matters. Whether it’s establishing clear data governance policies so every employee knows what to do with the data they’re responsible for, or implementing robust security measures.

Handling data as a business is a big part of business growth and trust that’s gained from customers who willingly share this information.

With that being said, here are five tips for managing data as a business this year and beyond.

1. Establish a data management strategy

First and foremost, it’s useful to establish a data management strategy. This will help you define clear goals for your data management, whether you’re looking for software that integrates unstructured data to create a process that handles data more effectively.

The volume of data is also something that should be considered, and how secure it is whilst it’s being handled within the company. What are your business objectives when it comes to data management? It’s a good idea to look at what you’re hoping to achieve or improve so that your strategy is tailored specifically to your business.

2. Promote a data-driven culture

A data-driven culture is one that’s good to foster when it comes to your business. Training your employees to understand the value and importance of data is what will help the company with its data management now and in the future.

Encouraging that culture starts from training your employees properly, while also stressing the importance of data for the company’s own reputation. By implementing the training and knowledge that employees need to manage the data, they’ll be able to implement it more successfully and with confidence.

3. Prioritize data security

Data security is something that helps keep the information you hold safe from any scammers or hackers out there. As a business, you’re just as vulnerable as the next business when it comes to data being compromised.

That’s why you want to do your best to protect your data from unauthorized access, damage or loss. This also includes implementing things like access control, regular backups and encryption. All of which are going to help keep your data secure and avoid your business losing customers as well as the loyalty and trust that comes with it.

Data can provide a lot of insight and information that’s all vital for your business to utilize. Employing various tools to help analyze the data is helpful, as well as identifying the trends that your business can exploit in the best way possible.

Everything you can learn about data, helps to gain insight and inform better decisions. You should look at various different data analytics tools to help maximize your data analysis.

5. Invest in data quality

When it comes to managing your data, invest in data quality. That means ensuring your data is accurate, reliable and most importantly, complete. It might be worth looking at cleansing the data every so often, making sure to validate data entries, delete any duplicates and fill in the gaps where necessary.

Managing data as a business is definitely some to take full advantage of. With that being said, use these tips to make sure your data is managed effectively this year.