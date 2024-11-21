3 Types of Digital Marketing Suitable for Small Businesses

Digital marketing is an effective mode of advertising that businesses use to showcase their products and services to potential customers. It is internet-based and takes advantage of the fact that billions of people use the internet every day. People from all demographics use the internet, and business owners can carefully target their digital ads at the demographics most likely to be interested in their products.

The ability to finetune the targeted audience of an ad is a significant advantage over traditional marketing where advertisements are placed on TV, radio, billboards, magazines, and other forms of mass media to a broad audience. Traditional marketing can be ineffective for small businesses because it is expensive and there are limited ad slots. Since the slots are limited, small businesses have to compete with large corporations for the same ad space and often lose that battle.

Digital marketing creates a more level playing field and has a lower barrier to entry. To make the most out of this form of advertising, business owners must carefully create ad campaigns that their target audience will find appealing.

If an entrepreneur cannot run their own ads, they can outsource it to a reliable marketing agency like Tastic Marketing. Third-party marketing agencies have teams of seasoned marketing professionals who can assess a small business and determine the type of ads that will attract their desired audience. There are different types of digital marketing and some are more suited to a business than others. However, the types below are most suitable for small businesses:

Search engine optimization

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of making a website rank higher on search engine result pages. It works well for small businesses because it is an inexpensive way to increase brand awareness. Consumers search for products and services online and when a small business’s website is optimized for search engines, it will rank high during the search.

Social media marketing

Advertising on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram can put a small business in front of many of its potential customers. Social media marketing is effective because billions of people visit social media platforms daily and spend a significant amount of time on them. This makes it likely that they will see the advertisements and be compelled to explore the products and services on offer.

Email marketing

Email marketing is inexpensive and an effective way to send messages directly to people who have shown interest in a small business. To get consumers’ emails, entrepreneurs can use a pop-up to request their website visitors to enter their email addresses to get regular information about their products and service offerings.

Endnote

Digital marketing is effective for small businesses, especially when the right types are used to promote products and services. Business owners have to create sound marketing strategies to find their target audience and make them aware of their products and services. This can be challenging, but outsourcing it to reliable marketing agencies lessens the burden and produces great results.