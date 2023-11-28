E-commerce 101: How to Speed Along the Shipping Process

One of the most important aspects of running a profitable ecommerce store is ensuring that your products get delivered in record timing. Customers order online due to the convenience it offers. They expect to know exactly when they will receive their item and that it arrives all in one piece.

From receiving and processing orders to managing returns, the shipping process encompasses much more than you’d think. If you’re struggling to keep up with a string of orders and you’d like to speed it along, you’ve come to the right place.

In this blog, we’ll uncover all our top secrets when it comes to speeding along the shipping process, keep reading to find out what they are.

Automate As Many Systems as Possible

Automation is an easy and reliable way to get things moving faster along the shipping procedure line. The best part about it? There’s plenty of parts that can be automated. For example, you could automate your label printing, tracking notifications, and even the picking procedure.

Anticipate Periods of Higher Demand

Before a period of high demand creeps up on you, make sure to take some time to prepare for a higher volume of orders. One of the most common examples of this is Christmas. If you’re a small business who packages a lot of orders by hand, don’t hesitate to call upon a few more hands to help you out.

Partner with an Expert Fulfilment Partner

When companies grow, they often have trouble scaling their shipping procedures. That’s why so many ecommerce stores prefer to partner with an expert fulfilment partner, such as Ryder 3PL. Having someone take over the logistics can help improve the customer experience while leaving you to focus on other crucial aspects of the business such as marketing.

Offer Customers Shipping Notification

Customers want to know where their package is at all times. In fact, 96% of customers say they track their orders, and 43% admit to tracking it daily. Therefore, it never hurts to elevate their experience and send them a notification once their package has left the fulfilment centre.

Ship From Multiple Locations

Given the sheer size of the United States, it’s not always feasible to offer premiums like next-day delivery, especially when you only have one shipping location. That’s why many organisations choose to manage their inventory across more than one location.

Adjust Your Inventory Levels

There’s nothing worse than receiving a ton of orders that you simply can’t fulfil because of stock issues. When it comes to managing your inventory, it’s important that you have a reliable tracking system that helps you re-orders stock whenever it’s needed.

At the end of the day, you must acknowledge that your business will grow. The methods you used when you had 20 orders a day, may not be appropriate for days that you have 200 orders a day. That’s why it’s always important that you reassess your needs and determine whether your methods need tweaking.