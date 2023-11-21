Technological Game-Changers: 5 Video Games that Revolutionized the Industry

Video games have come a long way since their inception, transforming from basic pixelated forms of entertainment into fully immersive virtual worlds. Over the years, some games have emerged as actual industry changers, pushing boundaries and determining the future of gaming. Looking back, it is easy to assume that the game business would have looked very different if several groundbreaking projects had not occurred. In this post, we’ve gathered the top five of the most innovative games that, in our opinion, forever revolutionized the gaming business.

5 — Destiny 2

Destiny 2, a thrill multiplayer online shooter, has cemented itself as one of the most innovative games in the industry. In a dynamic, evolving universe, players travel to different planets, battling formidable opponents and uncovering a rich story. What sets Destiny 2 apart is its ingenious combination of first-person shooting mechanics with immersive RPG elements, providing a seamless blend of genres.

Regular content updates, exciting raids, and evolving storylines ensure a consistently fresh experience for dedicated players. In addition, the game inspired fans of the game to create platforms where other players can order the Destiny 2 carry service in order to bring their gameplay experience to a whole new level. Overall, all of these features combined with stunning graphics, comfortable gameplay, and a strong community have made Destiny 2 one of the most iconic first-person shooters (FPS) with an emphasis on multiplayer and cooperative gameplay.

4 — World of Warcraft

Online gaming existed long before World of Warcraft was released in 2004. None, however, provided the type of massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience that allowed large numbers of players to interact and complete missions in a virtual fantasy world (the peak number of WoW players is estimated to be over 9.5 million monthly active players).

It also threw a wrench in the traditional business strategy of selling a game to a consumer. Blizzard offered an ongoing subscription, with the game only playable for a lengthy period of time if the consumer paid — the game has grossed more than $9 billion to date. Furthermore, there are already approximately 130 million registered accounts, demonstrating the power of MMO gaming.

3 — GTA III

Grand Theft Auto III (GTA III) is considered revolutionary in the gaming industry for several reasons. First of all, it marked a significant shift from 2D to 3D gaming, setting new standards for open-world gameplay and paving the way for future titles. This transition allowed for unprecedented freedom and exploration within the game world. On top of that, GTA III revolutionized the open-world genre by offering a vast, immersive, and non-linear environment. Players were given the freedom to explore their surroundings, complete optional missions, and unlock new locations, setting a new standard for open-world games.

2 — Half-Life

Half-Life’s opening train ride revealed to players just how inventive the first-person shooter game would be, pushing the genre’s boundaries in terms of world-building, AI, and storytelling. The game allowed the player to act out a tale instead of just watching it unfold in between action sequences. We might be the focal point of a tale that is just as interesting to read through today as it was back in 1998. Gamers also never forget the initial encounter they had with the AI-controlled marine squads. Half-Life’s modern games lack the soldiers’ use of grenades to flush you out, outflank you, and take shelter when under fire. This feature alone helped to establish Half-Life as a true masterpiece.

1 — Super Mario Bros.

What more can be said about the gaming developer that has laid the foundation for the entire genre? Well, there is a lot to share. Super Mario Bros., released in 1985, not only launched the genre into the mainstream but also served as a technical benchmark and showpiece by which future competitors would have to assess themselves. The game was so successful when it first came out that it is credited with helping the entire industry rebound from the devastating 1983 crash. This game was eventually surpassed by Super Mario World, which is arguably the purest video game of all time. However, if it hadn’t been for Mario’s antics on the Nintendo Entertainment System, the video gaming industry might’ve looked completely different today.

It’s Just a Beginning

Destiny 2, World of Warcraft, GTA III, Half-Life, and Super Mario Bros., collectively shaped the modern gaming industry. They redefined genres, introduced innovative gameplay mechanics, and pioneered new ways of storytelling. From Destiny 2’s fusion of FPS and RPG elements to World of Warcraft’s subscription model, these games set industry benchmarks. GTA III’s open-world chaos, Half-Life’s narrative innovation, and Super Mario Bros.’ genre-defining platforming have collectively propelled the gaming industry forward, leaving an enduring impact on how games are developed and experienced.

We should admit that the gaming industry is at its beginning and is evolving fast as modern technology advances. 3D, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, smart systems — all these are expected to bring the industry to a whole new level. Now, there is one thing that we can say for sure video games will become even better in the future.