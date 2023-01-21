Introduction to Backup and Disaster Recovery Strategy

Businesses rely on data to carry out their daily tasks and give clients the best possible customer service. This is why almost all businesses follow strict rules and regulations to ensure proper data storage and security. That being said, even if you implement the safest data storage method, you can never be too careful, so you should set up a data disaster recovery strategy.

In a nutshell, a data disaster recovery strategy serves as the guide your employees follow in the case of a cyberattack so that the most valuable portions of your data are not lost. But besides that, a solid disaster recovery plan will help you mitigate the consequences in the event of losing connection to the cloud, a power outage, and so on.

Below, we will share valuable information on why regular backup and disaster recovery strategies are crucial for establishing yourself as a reputable business in the industry you find yourself in.

Defining Backup and Data Disaster Recovery

While many will lump these two terms in the same bracket, they are fundamentally different processes that serve specific purposes. Data backup is the process of making copies of valuable data and storing it on a separate cloud or on-premise server. The main reason for creating copies of valuable data is that sometimes, problems can occur with the cloud, or your on-site server can break down completely.

For instance, losing access to the cloud can cause a complete stop in operations. And we all know that this can impact your bottom line. If you keep data backups on an on-premise server, you can easily access the data and resume your operations without any stops. This is why the combination of cloud data storage and on-premise storage works so well.

On the other hand, data disaster recovery is the organization’s plan for responding to and recovering from a catastrophic event or disruption. To put things into perspective, let’s say that you are storing all of your business data on the cloud, and you are working on a crucial project. Suddenly, there’s a power outage, and all of your data is lost. Now, the backups made won’t help you as you can’t always send data to your on-premise servers in real time.

You might think that the whole process will take a lot of time off your hands, but once you find a data disaster recovery solution that seamlessly integrates with your cloud service of choice and gives you a drastic boost in security, you can focus on your business operations knowing that you are in safe hands.

It’s of utmost importance that you secure what matters most and with the help of a feature such as five-minute failover, which basically means that even if your connection to the cloud gets severed or interrupted, your data will be backed up safely to another cloud data center.

Confirm What’s Being Backed Up

Securing client data should be your priority in your data backup and recovery strategy. Losing their data will cause your business to lose credibility and a lot of clients. Besides backing up that data on the cloud and securing it, you should also consider making backups on external devices and keeping those devices in places out of reach, for instance, deposit boxes.

Maintaining Your Strategy Over Time

Success is all in the planning, but it’s only half the battle. Your employees must comply with all set rules and regulations regarding data security, and it’s your responsibility to train them how to deal with active cyberattacks and mitigate the consequences that might transpire after such events.

In addition to that, seek advice from an IT specialist and perform a security audit whenever you add a new user to the cloud or make some changes to your hardware set-up in the office. And lastly, don’t forget to consult your cloud service provider for better storage plans, as this will provide you with more storage space and faster speeds.

In Closing

Data protection is of utmost importance if you want to provide quality services for all clients and ensure that their data is completely safe. Above we discussed the best way you can do that, and if you are a business that values the privacy and the experience your clients enjoy with you, you will not hesitate to implement robust data storage and disaster recovery strategies.