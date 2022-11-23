Why does your company need multi-screen technology?

Businesses are always trying to play catch-up when it comes to implementing technology in the workplace. As more communication methods, devices, and software enter the market, it can leave you feeling frazzled and not knowing where to turn to optimize your communication and productivity.

If this sounds like you, you’re not alone! In fact, studies and reports conducted in 2019 showed that the overindulgence of personal screens in the workplace could leave many of us experiencing digital burnout.

So if you’re relying on several types of technology and multiple forms of communication to connect with your employees, it might be time to consider a centralized platform like a multi-screen video display. But what are these systems, and how do they work?

To help you understand how video walls can take your office space to the next level, we’ve compiled this complete guide.

Today, we’re discussing the definition of multi-screen technology and the four reasons why you should seriously consider investing in this technology. We’ll also be discussing some of the technology you’ll need to make your video wall project perfect, like video wall controllers, switchers and more!

What is multi-screen technology?

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, it’s integral that we first discuss what we’re talking about when we refer to multi-screen technology. Multi-screen technology, or video walls, are large monitor panels placed in close proximity that act as a single surface to give the illusion of a very large screen.

You might have seen multi-screen technology at work in places like advertising locations, such as Times Square in New York or Picadilly Circus in London.

Not only do you have the benefit of being able to transform a standard display into a wide-screen cinematic experience, but you can also isolate individual screens on your video wall to distribute a high volume of information from a single source. That means you can stream web-based content on one screen and vital company announcements on another.

You can sink your teeth into a few different types of multi-screen technology on the market. These include LCD panels and rear-projected cubes or LED walls. LCD panel walls are some of the most popular video wall types, as they’re simple to operate and have a relatively cost-friendly upfront price.

LED walls produce a bright and highly detailed display that’s beneficial for advertising or shop-front displays by using many LED lights. Rear projected cube walls as a high-tech integrated option that projects images through the screen instead of in front. This reduces the impact of shadowing or uneven bezels and creates a high-quality cinematic display.

Why does your company need multi-screen technology?

Now we know what multi-screen technology refers to, why exactly do you need this technology in your business? Well, we know that all businesses face their unique struggles, but many businesses also face common issues with communication and productivity, especially large businesses.

To help you understand how you can start benefiting from multi-screen technology, here are some key advantages of implementing this in the workplace:

Better engagement

Engagement is one of the biggest contributors to heightened productivity and helps to propel your business to achieve its primary goals. So, when your employees are unengaged and unenthused following a monotonous meeting with a slideshow presentation, it can make the journey towards meeting your goals like wading through tar.

Consider using multi-screen technology to revitalize your operations and boost engagement, especially during meetings and conferences. This allows you to create much more dynamic displays that clearly convey information in a more exciting format than a standard slideshow.

Through this, your employees will leave your meetings feeling motivated and inspired by such a technology-forward and innovative management style.

Boost communication

Communication is another key facilitator of heightened productivity, so it’s important to take constructive steps to continually provide clear communication channels that are accessible to all. Unfortunately, in the modern workplace, this isn’t always possible.

With many personal screens open, flooded email inboxes, instant messaging channels and conferencing software open on a single desktop, it can mean that important messages sink to the bottom and stifles productivity. This leaves room for misinterpretation, missed deadlines and fractious relationships.

To reduce the noise and need for having infinite messaging tabs open, use a multi-screen display in your office space. You can centralize your company messaging by providing a single information source that communicates at the same time, in the same format and in the same location for all!

Flexibility

Your company needs flexible solutions that can work around your obligations, not against you. Clunky technology that takes ages to install or set up can mean that moving from place to place becomes difficult.

You can adjust your set-up to meet your needs with a video wall. That means you can host a conference in your office one day using a video wall and create a dynamic display for your trade show the next.

That means your video wall technology is totally customizable to your specific needs, allowing you to optimize different parts of your business while getting your money’s worth. This also means that you can scale your project to your business, so if your office space grows, so will your multi-screen display. Having scalable technology is a must for a fast-growing business like yours!

What will you need to operate your multi-screen technology?

Now you know why you should consider using multi-screen technology in the workplace, let’s go through what you’ll need to take your project to the next level. Here are three AV technologies for your video wall:

Matrix switcher

A matrix switcher is a must-have for any professional looking for an all-in-one solution. This control box not only allows users to seamlessly switch between different input signals, but it also allows users to generate different effects. From scaling, switching, fading and conversion, you can transform your project into a high-production value affair with a video wall matrix switcher.

Video wall controller

A video controller is a type of computer chassis with an operating system capable of handling several input and output signals. This is the brains behind a video wall project that will display your images or footage over your display regardless of the monitor borders (bezels). The controller facilitates multiple operators through its interface, DXWallControl, making this perfect for large-scale AV projects.

Video wall processor

A video wall processor is another key component if you’re considering implementing a demanding AV project in your business.

This control box transforms video signals into viewable content for your video wall, displaying this no matter the size or wall positioning. You can optimize resolution, and collaboration and even generate effects with the help of a video wall processor.

Summary

We hope you’re now ready to embrace cutting-edge technology and start using a video wall display in your business. If you’re struggling to find ways of boosting engagement, improving communication or scaling your current technology to your business growth, try a multi-screen display today! Not only will you benefit from better internal operations, but you’ll also turn heads and profile yourself as the innovative and technology-positive business you are!