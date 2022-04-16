5 Reasons to Pursue an EMHA Degree 

Photo by Ekrulila from Pexels

Are you ready to be a leader in the growing and thriving field of health administration?

If yes, then an Executive Master of Health Administration degree is exactly what you need.

Designed for working professionals who have experience in the healthcare industry, an EMHA degree can give you the edge you need to surpass your competitors and become the leader you know you can be.

Still not convinced that this is the advanced degree program for you?

Keep reading to discover five reasons why you should pursue an Executive Master of Health Administration in 2022.

What is an EMHA degree?

As touched on above, an EMHA is an advanced degree that is specifically designed for people who have several years of experience in healthcare. While this doesn’t necessarily have to be in health administration, it can be advantageous to have a background in this field.

If you are unsure if you are suitable for undertaking an EMHA degree, take a look at some of the common channels that EMHA students come from:

Advanced clinicians in management

Insurance professionals

Senior care professionals

Nurses who want a leadership role

Professionals who work in healthcare companies and medical organizations

As you can see, EMHA students come from a wide range of different backgrounds, which is highly beneficial when it comes to collaborative assignments and feedback.

Plus, as most EMHA degrees are carried out online, you are not restricted to universities in your home country. You could pursue a Executive Master of Health Administration Canada, the United Kingdom, or any other country in the world.

Why pursue an EMHA degree?

Health administration careers are in demand

You don’t want to spend a year or longer studying for a qualification and then find out that there are no positions for you to apply for.

Fortunately, this is not the case with an EMHA degree.

The field of health administration needs people more than ever before as hospitals and other healthcare facilities struggle to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic and the increasingly aging population.

The demand for healthcare administrators and health service managers is said to increase by a whopping 17% by 2024, so there will be no shortage of roles in this growing area of healthcare.

An EMHA degree offers career advancement

It is never too late to pursue further education, especially if you are looking for a sure-fire way to advance in your career.

When it comes to a career in health administration, unfortunately, you can only get so far without either a Master in Health Administration (MHA) or an Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA).

Furthermore, the latter enables you to draw upon your existing experiences and learn new applications that can be applied directly to your current position.

Whether you want to pursue a leadership role in your current field or you want to branch out into the health administration sector, an EMHA degree will teach you valuable and transferable skills that guarantee to make your resume shine.

An EMHA degree offers financial security

If you are concerned about the cost of pursuing an advanced degree such as an EMHA, then you should know what this degree program can help to provide you with financial security for life.

The median annual wage for a Healthcare Administrator, one of the most popular positions for EMHA graduates, is $104,280. Although your earning potential will obviously be dependent on several factors such as your geographic location, the type and size of the organization, and the extent of your experience, this is still an attractive wage.

Not to mention the fact that most healthcare jobs also come with other benefits, including dental and eyecare cover.

Think of an EMHA as an investment in your future because that is exactly what it is.

An EMHA degree offers the chance to affect change

As a degree that is highly focused on leadership skills, an EMHA can provide you with the expertise to pursue a career that enables you to make real change within your organization.

How often have you seen a particular practice or policy and recognized that it is not working but been powerless to stop it?

If yes, then an EMHA degree can give you the power to make important changes just like that one. You can improve upon patient care, make a hospital more efficient and even help other staff members to achieve their career goals.

Once you have completed an Executive Master of Health Administration, you will be clearly able to see your skills, experiences, and leadership qualities come together, and this can be incredibly fulfilling.

You can complete an EMHA degree online

Another common concern with people who are sitting on the fence when it comes to further education is how are they going to manage their current professional and personal commitments alongside their studies.

If this is a question you have asked yourself, you will be happy to hear that you can complete an EMHA degree either on-campus, 100% online, or even a combination of the two.

That being said, as most students who pursue an EMHA are working professionals, an online course is much more convenient as it offers the flexibility people working in the healthcare industry need.

Choose to complete your degree full-time in as little as 18 months or spread the course over a longer period of time if this better suits your lifestyle.

Where to study for an EMHA degree?

The beauty of studying for an EMHA degree online is that you can study wherever you want. In your home, at the local coffee shop, even on your mobile device when on the go. Furthermore, you are not restricted to a U.S. university; you can study for an online degree from any university across the whole world.

However, with so many online universities to choose from, how do you ensure you pick the best one?

Ask yourself the below questions:

Consider the course length – does it fit in with your schedule?

Do they offer fully independent or blended learning?

What are their methods of assessment?

Do they have the modules you want to study?

Do they offer student support?

Are they accredited universities?

What are their tuition fees?

Once you have answered all of the above, you should have a better idea of which universities are right for you and your learning goals.