4 Essential Marketing Tips To Level Up Your Healthcare Organization

Health and wellness have become a massive industry. In fact, the healthcare segment had an estimated value of more than $2.4 billion in 2019. That is a lot of money your healthcare organization can access. However, getting your seat at the table may not be as easy as it seems.

Healthcare organizations are seeing a rise in patient demand. This demand includes improved quality of services, more of those quality services, and a personalized touch. This has led to very competitive healthcare industry.

How do you capitalize as a healthcare organization? Better online visibility. The digital age has ushered in a must-have online approach. Those traditional marketing tactics you have relied on in the past will no longer cut it. The future of things for healthcare is all about innovative marketing techniques.

From video marketing to forward-thinking healthcare marketing software, there is a whole list of marketing tactics to consider. To help get your healthcare organization moving in the right direction, we compiled the following essential marketing tips. Let’s dive in!

1. It’s Time Your Healthcare Organization Gets More Social

Social media is a must for any business in any industry. And when it comes to healthcare, this holds true. Why? People are turning to social media more than ever to get information and recommendations.

There are 3.5 billion active social media users on social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

To capture a larger audience and increase your online visibility, your healthcare organization needs to be more social. For example, you can post daily medical tips via your doctors, nurses, or medical advisors. These tips should be actionable enough to engage your social media followers and create an action of sharing.

Post as often as possible and give the millions, or billions of potential patients access to sound medical advice, information, news, and more.

2. Video Content Is Critical, So Create As Much As You Can

Video has become a massive channel for brands to get their marketing messages out. This is why YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world. If you want to boost your healthcare organizations online visibility, you need to create more video content.

For instance, you can create video content that can be paired with articles. You can have weekly video tips around a current healthcare topic. You can also cover breaking healthcare news, such as the latest COVID-19 pandemic.

Video content is a must-do for healthcare organizations. You will be pleasantly surprised about how much traffic you will get from video content via YouTube alone.

3. Double Down On Blogs

Blogging may seem like a traditional marketing tactic, but you definitely shouldn’t discard it. In fact, you should create more blogs than you have ever before. Why? It is great for attracting more potential customers/patients, and it is essential to rank your healthcare organization on Google search.

“Some studies indicate that posting four times per week, or 16 times per month, is best,” Mike Kappel explained in a Forbes article. “Businesses publishing 16 or more blog posts per month received almost 3.5 times more traffic than companies publishing between zero and four per month.”

However, you need to be producing actionable blogs that have authority and are informative. For instance, you could have a doctor writing a blog a week for you, sharing pertinent medical information, advice, and/or tips. This adds validity to your healthcare organization, which gives users a high trust factor.

4. Make Executives Key Leaders In Your Niche

This is a very important marketing tip to level up your healthcare organization. When it comes to healthcare, trust and confidence are major factors for customers/patients. If you are able to convey trust and confidence, you will be very successful. How do you do this exactly? By making executives in your company key leaders.

For instance, if you have three executives or founders that publish articles on Forbes, or another high authority publication people know and trust, your company looks like a leader. Podcasts and interviews are also great for raising your companies PR levels.

In Conclusion . . .

The above four essential marketing tips to level up your healthcare organization are only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, there are a ton more marketing tips you should research and consider. The above, however, are among the most important. Are you ready to level up? Tell us about your top healthcare marketing tactic that has increased your online visibility.