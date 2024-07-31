Relieving Post-Partum Hair Loss

Image source: Pexels

Having a baby and being pregnant are some of the most exciting times in life, but what’s not exciting is the aftermath. Nobody looks forward to the screaming baby at night time, but that’s how they plan for the aftermath of a pregnancy. They think about the baby’s needs and what the baby wants and how to build the baby’s schedule around their own.

Of course they do, because that’s what people plan for when they’re having a baby.It’s only really in the last few weeks of pregnancy that women start paying attention to what their own bodies will need once they’ve given birth. They might meal prep or ask family members to bring meals over so they don’t have to cook. They may set up a station of pads in the freezer that are filled with witch Hazel and frozen in order to use them as an ointment post birth. Some women even managed to get breast pads and breast milk bags ready so that in case they have any oversupply, they can pump and dump into the freezer.

What most people don’t think about is their hair . After pregnancy, around month 4, you’ll start to notice a sudden shedding of your hair, and sometimes this can happen in clumps. This can be terrifying the very first time you’ve stood in the shower and you pull out a whole handful of your hair from your head. In fact, you may even think all of your hair is about to leave you and you’re going to go bald, but I promise that’s not going to happen.

The average person loses around 100 hairs a day from their head , and while that sounds like a lot, it’s not. They don’t lose 100 hairs at once. When you’re having a baby, your pregnancy hormones stop that shedding process, so your hair feels thick, lustrous and it grows very long and feels very healthy. After the pregnancy hormones leave your body, that hair needs somewhere to be. All good things, including lustrous hair, have to come to an end, so here are some tips for relieving that postpartum hair loss.