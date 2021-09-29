Creative Ways to Further Your Career

Photo by Lukas from Pexels

Most of us don’t want to be stuck in the same exact role doing the same exact thing year after year after year, but that is exactly what happens to too many of us, and it is the prime cause of work dissatisfaction for so many people.

The problem is, once you’ve been working in the same job for a while, it can be really difficult to break out and get spotted for any potential promotions because you’re seen as part of the furniture – a safe pair of hands to keep doing whatever it is you are doing.

The good news is if you want to further your career and find more fulfillment, all it takes is a bit of creativity to get you there, and below you will find a few creative ideas to further your career that you might not have thought about before…

Start a blog

This may not seem like it could help you to further your career, but when you think about it, it’s obvious to see how you can. When you blog about your industry, you can better show your bosses or whoever you need to impress, that you really know your stuff. Not only that but the fact you’ve dedicated your spare time to writing and researching about your industry will show that you have commitment and a real interest in what you do. The right people will be impressed.

Learn other desirable skills

If you have been working in your industry for a while, chances are you will know everything you need to know about the meat of your industry, but these are not the only skills that are desirable to an employer. For example, if you work towards a CPR certification, you will immediately become more valuable to employers because you will know how to help people who have been taken ill at work or if you learn how to code you will immediately become more desirable because you will be able to help with any web-related issues that crop up even if that isn’t the main thing you do. Basically, any skills that are useful in the workplace, but which people in your industry would not usually be expected to have, can elevate you to the next level and help to further your career, so get out there and start learning!

Study the competition

If you study the competition, you can start to really think about what your company is doing well and where they could improve. You can start to brainstorm new and valuable ideas, which you can then take to your bosses. If they are suitably impressed and think that you could help them to better compete with the competition, they will obviously be far more inclined to give you a promotion when the time is right.

Teach a class

Again, this might not seem like the best way to further your career within your company, but the act of getting out there and teaching a free evening class for people who want to know more will show your employer that you really know your stuff; you have to really understand a topic to teach it well. It will also show them that you are completely dedicated to your chosen career subject and that you are the kind of person who goes above and beyond to give back. These are all good qualities that the HR team will be looking for when the time comes for a promotion or when you are applying for a new job. It could also be a lot of fun, and may even inspire you to switch career paths completely.

Contact prominent people in your industry

If you feel like your career can only progress at a different company, a really good way to boost your chances is by contacting prominent people in your industry and asking them if they would consider being your mentor.

When you have an industry mentor who has already gone far in their chosen career, you can learn so much from them about the right qualifications, attitude, and extras that will get you hired at a higher level. Of course, you will also make new and important contacts who can give you the opportunities you see. All you need to do is pay attention and be suitably motivated and impressive and the rest will fall into place.

Build your own website

It’s such a simple thing, but building your own website with your contact details, a breakdown of your resume, some examples of your previous work, and a boog (as we mentioned earlier) will really increase your chances of furthering your career. It will give you something concrete you can point potential employers/HR teams to when they want to know more about you and why you should get the job. It will be an excellent way to very quickly showcase your skills and dedication and that is often all that is needed, providing you are suitably qualified, to get that extra leg up the career ladder.

Volunteer

When you volunteer, you show employers that you are willing to go above and beyond; that you are caring and compassionate; that you aren’t afraid of getting stuck in. You can, if you choose your volunteer role wisely, also put yourself in front of the kinds of movers and shakers who can help you advance your career. Of course, volunteering can also be really fulfilling on a personal level too, so be sure to consider it!

As you can see, there are lots of things you can do to further your career if you are truly serious about doing so, so there is no need to get stuck in the same position for the rest of your working life if you don’t want to. Yes, you’ll have to put some serious time and effort into pursuing the next rung of the ladder, but it will be so worth it when you have a more fulfilling career at the end of it all!