Top 5 Skills Every IT Professional Should Have

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Information Technology refers to the application of technology to solve business or organizational problems on a broad scale. No matter the role, a member of an IT department works with others to solve technology problems, both big and small.

Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 11% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. These occupations are projected to add about 531,200 new jobs. Demand for these workers will stem from greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security.

Nearly every business today needs at least one IT expert to help with their technological needs. On top of the necessary education requirements and background experience, there are several useful skills an IT professional should know to make their jobs easier and more efficient. In today’s blog, we’re delving into what these skills are and how you can go about obtaining them.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud hosting platform by online retail giant Amazon, has been changing the way that organizations of all sizes run IT infrastructure since its conception in 2006. AWS has quickly become one of the largest public cloud vendors, leading the market in features and innovations. The lack of significant upfront costs and the pay-as-you-go model associated with AWS are very attractive to startups and enterprise customers alike.

If you’re an IT professional, consider enrolling in Amazon Web Services training to help give you a leg up in the industry. These courses include cloud-based solutions, applications and other areas designed to expand your expertise. You can start with the AWS Technical Essentials course and then build skills by the role that best matches what you do, whether that’s architecture, development or infrastructure.

Cybersecurity

More than 50% of worldwide IT companies expect to invest in cybersecurity this year. And for the fifth straight year, cybersecurity is the most challenging hiring area in IT.

Why?

This year, it’s largely due to the pandemic. More people have been pushed from the physical space to the online space, increasing the demand for technology. A recent survey by the International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed that organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity skills, whether they are in the midst of an economic downturn or experiencing slow growth.

The digital world remains a playground for cybercriminals who have developed new and devious tactics to obtain sensitive data. In fact, the number of attacks have increased since the pandemic started, with phishing emails up 667% since February. That’s where cybersecurity comes in.

Data Science

A data scientist is someone who knows how to extract meaning from and interpret data, which requires both tools and methods from statistics and machine learning, as well as being human. They spend a lot of time collecting, sorting, and cleaning data.

What does this have to do with IT? Everything!

For IT professionals whose organizations are currently in an economic trough due to COVID-19, over half say that data analytics will be an important skill as they navigate the road back to growth. After all, data is a crucial component for organizations and governments because it helps leaders make decisions based on facts and trends.

Therefore, if you’re working heavily in the digital space such as with IT, collecting and managing data is imperative to ensuring you and your business are on the right track.

Software Development and Programming

Software developers, also known as software engineers, use math, computer science, and engineering skills to design and build computer and internet systems for companies. Software development is a hot career choice today with a large talent pool.

The IT space and software development/programming industry oftentimes overlap or go hand-in-hand. Chances are, you probably studied programming and know some basic coding languages if you are an IT professional. Therefore, this is more of a skill that you should hone and develop, especially during these times.

AI and Machine Learning

The artificial intelligence industry is continuing to grow and will have a significant impact on the world economy in the coming years. With estimates that AI will bring in over $100 billion in the next decade, it continues to be a winning solution for businesses wanting to improve operations while enhancing the customer experience.

As the need for AI and machine learning grows, IT decision-makers must find a way to procure training for their staff. According to the 2020 IT Skills and Salary Report, AI and machine learning is the second weakest skill area among those surveyed.