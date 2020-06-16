The New Normal – Business Continuity After Lockdown

Photo by August de Richelieu from Pexels

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely transformed our lives, forcing many of us to work from home to prevent the further spread of the virus. Many businesses have even made policies for permanent remote work, as it comes with significant cost reductions, among other benefits.

Although lots of companies are reopening and things are slowly going back to “normal,” how will that new normal actually look like?

Let’s take a peek into some of the essential business continuity strategies every business owner should follow after the lockdown.

Redesigned Office Spaces

Working from home and relying on conference calling will remain vital even after the worst of the pandemic is over since there’s still a lot of time until we get the coronavirus vaccine.

However, employees returning to the office will need to have at least six feet of distance between their workstations. Until that vaccine is on the table, social distancing rules will help employees stay safe and healthy.

Until then, business owners should rotate their staff if the office environment is too small to fit everyone safely. That way, half of them will work from the office, and the other half will work remotely.

Transparent Communication with Stakeholders

Transparent communication with all the stakeholders is of utmost importance after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Those include investors, creditors, suppliers, employees, and, of course, customers. Staying connected with customers will help maintain good relationships and loyalty, as long as all interactions are open, honest, timely, and transparent.

That’s especially important if some suppliers aren’t able to deliver goods as efficiently as before the crisis, or if there’s any production disruption.

Mental Health Support for Employees

The coronavirus lockdown has left a lot of people around the world feeling stressed, concerned, and depressed. That’s why companies should provide mental health support to their employees.

Whether it’s counseling or any other support session, it will help employees destress, and improve their physical and mental health. It will help them maintain a good work-life balance, make them feel happier during this challenging time, and ultimately become more productive at work.

To provide the best possible support to remote workers, companies should work on improving the virtual connection. Disrupted connections wouldn’t do anyone any good.

Building Resilience in the Workplace

Preparing for the new normal requires great resilience. Once you have solid plans for communicating with stakeholders, ensuring health and safety in the office environment, you need to review your policies for business continuity.

If there are any inefficiencies, you need to have strategies for resolving them quickly and effectively. Contingency plans for developing resilience are a must, as well as providing resilience training. Both will help identify and solve problems, both in the wake of COVID-19 and in any future crises that may arise.

Many organizations around the world are struggling to maintain business continuity after the lockdown, as the new normal is far from business as usual.

However, building resilience, ensuring health and safety in the office, clear communication, and employee support seem to be the keys to recovering and thriving in the post-pandemic world.

