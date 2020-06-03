Keeping up With Customers During Times of Social Distancing

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

The world is facing strange times. Everything from shopping in stores to the way we spend our free time has changed. As a business owner, face-to-face engagements with customers is prohibited in many countries around the world. Social distancing is the new normal for many individuals.

A great way of staying close to your clients is to use sentiment analysis. By monitoring and collecting everything your client’s post and comment, big data firms can help you to stay in touch from afar.

Let’s look at other ways that you can stay connected with your customer base during these changing times.

Social Media

If you don’t already have a social media presence, there’s no better time than right now to get started. If you have limited activity, take time, and increase your reach. Social networking platforms are a great way to get connected and stay in touch with your loyal followers.

While some sites offer free space, others might charge a small amount to advertise your business. The costs are incredibly budget-friendly, and you can’t afford not to take advantage of what social sites can bring to your business.

Social platforms are also a great way to advertise special offers and promotions. They are live, and someone is always online. You can change information instantly and monitor the feedback you’re receiving, helping you to stay connected.

Online Videos

Some businesses want to keep a more personal connection with their clients. There’s a wide variety of applications and software that allow you to engage with customers in video form.

You can send out regular video messages on your company’s website, telling clients how you are still around and available if they need you. Customers will appreciate that you have taken the time and made an effort to reach out to them.

The Traditional Telephone

Bulk emails and newsletters are tools that many businesses use to stay close to their clients. When did you last pick up the phone and dial one of your loyal clients?

Take the time to make a phone call and let an important client know you’re checking in. Ask them how they are doing with their family during these challenging times. You don’t necessarily need to engage in business talk; let them know you care and that they’re essential to you.

It’s All Digital

If the phone call isn’t suitable for someone, take the time to send a personal email. The group, bulk email, doesn’t count. Send a direct email to a few of your clients, letting them know how things are on your side and touching base with them.

When times are tough, keeping the channels of communication is crucial to any business. You might not be receiving orders from clients, but make an effort to stay connected. When the difficult times pass, those customers that you reached out to will remember you.

Share Your Contact Details

As a business owner, often, there are several team members between you and the customer. During trying times, put your information out in the public domain and let your clients see that you’re available.



Make sure all of the information contained on your company website is up-to-date and correct. Keep in mind that not everyone uses the same means of communication, so try to open different channels so that you cater to the masses.

Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, as well as email addresses are excellent methods for contact between people. Make sure you display accurate details so that your customers can make contact with you when they need to.

Use FAQs on Your Website

If you’re getting the same questions from clients, create a frequently asked question space on your website to make it easier for customers. That way, if they visit your page, they can get answers quickly without needing to look further.

This is an excellent way to up the customer service experience, especially during times when people are already frustrated and restricted with various rules around social distancing.

Conclusion

You might not be able to satisfy everyone all the time, but it’s important to remember that we’re all in this together. People’s stress levels are elevated, so you need to try to take any unnecessary stress out of the equation and offer solutions to your customers.

Your customers are critical to your business. Without them, your business won’t survive. So go the extra mile every time to show them that they matter. When ordinary life ensues, they will give you the same courtesy you offered them and support you once again.