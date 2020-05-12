5 Tips on How to Avoid a Car Accident

When you get behind the steering wheel, you have a duty to protect not only yourself and the passengers in your vehicle, but other motorists on the road too. Being in full control of the vehicle will help prevent a car accident from occurring.

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

Whether you’re going from one state to another or cruising along on a highway, here are some defensive driving tips that can minimize the risk of an accident.

Limit Distractions

In the modern world we live in, there are many distractions in our day to day lives. Items like your cellphone and GPS should be used when you are at a standstill, rather than when driving. When on the road, it’s vital that you give 100% of your attention to what is in front of you. If you need to contact a family member or friend, make sure that you pull over your vehicle.

Scan the Area

When on the road, it’s vital that your mirrors are placed in the right position. While your mirrors are helpful, you should never put complete faith in them. Before changing lane or entering a highway, make sure that you quickly turn around and look to ensure you are not about to pull out in front of another motorist. You should never leave anything to chance, so scanning the area around you and doing a double-take will help you stay safe on the road.

Limit Nighttime Driving

No matter how good your eyesight is, visibility at nighttime when driving will put you at an increased risk of an accident. When night driving, there will be an increase in drunk and irresponsible drivers on the road, so try and limit the amount of nighttime driving you do. If your job requires you to drive in the early hours, make sure that you stay alert and put your full concentration into what is in front of you.

Keep Your Car in Excellent Condition

Whether you’ve recently purchased a new model, or you’ve had your vehicle for many years, keeping it in tip-top condition is key. If your car needs a checkup, taking it to an experienced auto technician is advised. It’s important that you keep good care of your tires as old ones can blow out at any moment, which can result in an auto accident. Any odd noises coming from your vehicle should be identified and rectified immediately.

Avoid the Fast Lane

Many highway accidents tend to occur in the far-left lane, so if you can, it’s best to avoid if possible. Many motorists speed too fast in this lane, which can put you at a greater risk of being involved in a car accident. It’s important that you feel confident in your abilities when driving, so try and find a lane that you feel comfortable in.

It is an inescapable fact, that no matter how careful you are on the road, accidents can and do happen, however, putting all the tips above into practice will better your chances of staying safe and reduce the risk of a car accident.

