What Does The Future Version of ColdFusion Hold For You?

ColdFusion will be completing 25 successful years by July 2020. Within a few years of its launch in 1995, people started speculating the impending death of the language, but the development community members like us had faith in its future. ColdFusion has been growing stronger with years, and ever since it was acquired by Adobe, it was proved to be the most secure and robust language with a definite road map for the coming years.

Future of ColdFusion

The future version of Adobe’s ColdFusion will be cloud-based and server-free. In other words, it will no longer remain physical as in the past.



Adobe ColdFusion 2020 CFScript will be ECMA Script compliant so that it will completely fix the script syntax issues that ColdFusion’s earlier versions had. It will be easier as programmers who understand JavaScript can be hired and can then be upscaled to ColdFusion and CFML.



As of now, ColdFusion doesn’t operate well in a container but Adobe is using containers so that they will start quickly. Moreover, the company is making efforts to divide the monolith languages into modules that would be smaller and easier to manage.



To be operable and fully functional in the arena of programming languages, ColdFusion 2020 would have to run in multi-cloud platforms because on a single Cloud Provider Platform if the system goes down, so does everything else.



It is also being expected that once ColdFusion 2020 is released, hiring cloud developers would be possible, unlike in the past. The future version of ColdFusion will allow all ColdFusion developers to be upskilled to become cloud-native capable owing to its user-friendly features. As ColdFusion2020 is reported to be backward compatible, users can continue their work where they left off after installation.



Furthermore, there will be a common API interface for clouds on which it would be operating, allowing users to switch over from one cloud platform to the other. This would mean that the code need not be written repeatedly, thus saving time and resources.



With the future version of ColdFusion, the hardware that the users need can be modified and an increased number of servers can be pressed into service. It will have a database as a service and can be scaled up incrementally in a development phase.



To use resources effectively, microservices – small services – with smaller bits of code will be deployed into containers. By doing so, a user will able to divide work in a better way and maintain it well.



When the business needs of a user increase regularly, ColdFusion has to operate much faster. Foreseeing this, automated processes will be moved towards the cloud and the containers will allow users to regulate the speed since they will work on the cloud and virtual servers with containers. This will, therefore, allow ColdFusion configuration’s productivity to be at the same level.



Users can also pare down their expenses and improve their productivity as the wait time to install the hardware is reduced drastically in containers.



Adobe is said to be ensuring that ColdFusion 2020 will make code writing simpler for all ColdFusion developers so that they need not worry about the particular cloud they will use. It will be also easier to resolve technical issues because the company is working on the compliances and legal hassles.



Adobe will have an improved Performance Monitoring Toolset (PMT) to allow for the monitoring of the entire cluster. Since PMT has already in place built-in messaging and performance issues alerting applications, ColdFusion 2020 can make use of the notification engines that the cloud systems have. Once it is set up, users can identify all the issues within their apps, making it easier for them to return to their apps and troubleshoot them.