Mobile App Ideas That Have Innovated and Exited the Masses in 2018

There are a lot of mobile app ideas floating around these days. Few though have innovated and inspired like these 2018 gems…

Did you know the Apple App Store has over 3 million apps available to download?

That’s a lot of apps! But what if you want to create an app yourself?

Creating an app can be a rewarding and fun experience, but getting started can also be quite difficult. Knowing how to create an app is hard enough.

But deciding what your app will be about can also be a difficult challenge. With so many apps out there, coming up with mobile app ideas isn’t as easy as it might sound.

Creativity and inspiration are hard to come by in the app development world. So let’s take a look some 2018 apps to get your juices flowing.

Stock Buyers

We’re not saying you can be the Wolf of Wall Street, but we aren’t saying you can’t. Robinhood is a relatively new form of investment app that lets you invest in the stock market with no commissions or fees.

If you know how investing usually works, this is a big deal. Usually, companies charge you money to let you buy stock, which hurts your returns.

Robinhood lets you bypass the problems of working with a traditional broker or RIA and get investing when you want to start.

You might wonder how Robinhood makes money. Here’s how: when you load money into your account, you invest as much as you want, but it tends not to be the exact number.

Robinhood uses that leftover money to invest themselves. It may be only a few cents from each person, but eventually, it adds up. You can get this money back at any time.

Feel Relaxed

There’s no doubt that there has been a mindfulness boom in the past few years. Almost everyone can name a few people that take part in meditation.

But getting started with meditation can often be costly, and many times, you may not have the time in the day to go to a class.

That’s why Calm exists. Calm is a meditation and mindfulness app that lets you go to a better place right from your phone.

And here’s the best part: it’s free. Whether you’ve done mindfulness exercises before and want to keep going or just want to see what all the hubbub is all about, Calm is a great option for you.

Calm does offer a paid subscription as well, but chances are you won’t mind the cost if the app is useful to you. Learning how to create an app isn’t always easy, but Calm’s simple design helps you know that it’s possible.

Take Notes

If you have an iPhone, you know the perils of the notetaking app. No longer. Bear is here to save the day.

Bear is notetaking app for your phone that blows the competition away. Evernote and similar apps are great, but they’re a little less fluid than Bear is.

Bear is great for on the go writers and web designers. The developers of the app designed it to make sure that you can write without distractions.

This doesn’t mean Bear doesn’t have the tools you need to create great content. Instead, you are able to do the majority of what you would be able to do with any other word processor.

Along with this, you can clip web pages and add to them. Insert images and publish to plenty of blogging sites through the app.

Bear also lets you tag your posts so that you always know what content you’re looking at. For example, you might tag your work writing with #work and your personal fiction with #fiction. This lets you get to work as quickly as possible.

Plus, with Bear, you can get cute bear stickers you to use in your messaging app.

Get Synced

Pushbullet may not have all of the best reviews, but it has the potential to be a useful tool for users. Pushbullet allows you to integrate your devices together in a new way.

In short, you have the ability to control all of your devices from any of your devices. Pretty neat, huh?

Instead of having to stop working to decline a call, you can use Pushbullet to end it right from your laptop or desktop. You can send articles and files from any device to another, and you can even send text messages with the app.

The negative reviews say that some of the features don’t work or are inconsistent. Even if this is true, once developers resolve those issues, the app will be a must-have for everyone.

Want More to Watch?

Are you getting tired of seeing the same old movies on Netflix and Hulu? You might even feel like there’s nothing worth watching on many streaming services now.

Enter Mubi.

Mubi is the streaming service for the person who would rather watch 1 good movie instead of 10 bad ones. But more quality doesn’t mean you lose the amount of content you get. Mubi curates a number of movies for you each month to watch.

This isn’t just regular Oscar-bait or odd indie films. These are pictures that you may not have a chance to see anywhere else. Many of them are indie films that performed well at an international competition.

Translation Apps

There are a number of different translation apps on the market today, and if you’re heading to a foreign country, chances are you’ll want to pick one up for yourself.

Many of them will translate someone else’s voice for you. This way you don’t even have to know the language. Keep in mind that a couple lessons may help!

