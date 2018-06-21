Securing data in this age is as important as breathing. Thousands of systems have to deal with data loss and corruption and this costs millions to businesses in a matter of seconds.

There can be many reasons to lose data such as being attacked by a virus, human error or a system crash. No matter what led to the loss of data, it is important to have a backup and consider IT Resilience (ITR) to Protect Your Data.

Despite knowing the importance of backup, many people still shy away from doing so due to one reason or another and have to deal with the consequences.

To understand the importance of backing up data, let’s have a look at some of the side effects of not having a backup of your data:

Losing Data Permanently

a major reason to backup data is that if important data were to be lost from the system, you can get it back by restoring the backup. However, in case, you haven’t backed up your data for a long time then it means that once the data is lost, it is lost for good.

When you’re running a business, loss of even a single file can affect the entire base of operations and halt your business. When you don’t have a data backup, you can’t get the data back and have to start over again with a scratch which is a thing to worry.

Imagine losing a file that contains information on people who owe you money. If you lose this file, you might never be able to recover your money, which is obviously not something any business would lie to occur.

Loss Of Time

For any business or individual, time is money. In case a data loss or a data corruption event were to happen, data backup serves as a beacon of hope. However, if there’s no backup then you’ve to approach the problem with the old school tactic, which is to start all over.

Preparing for the lost data (reports, contact details, business information et.,c) from scratch can take several days or even months, depending on how large a business is.

All this time wasted can reduce the revenue of a business and can also result in a loss of customers. Long story short, the damage is huge.

Spending A Lot Of Money

Not backing up data doesn’t mean that there’s no way to get back the data you’ve lost. There are certain ways to restore deleted, corrupted or damaged data from a system. However, these methods are expensive and cost you a lot of money. Plus, not all kind of files can be restored.

There is premium recovery software on the market that let you bring back your lost data. However, the process is complex and you have to pay a lot of dollars to get the job done.

Therefore, your best bet is to back up data from time to time so that you can avoid other expensive means of getting the data back.

No Protection From Deadly Viruses That Can Alter Data

The Internet is a hub of viruses and without proper security measures, data can be lost forever. Viruses are programs that can alter existing data and make them corrupt.

Again, you will have to use a top-notch antivirus to remove the virus but the lost data won’t be coming back with an antivirus. For that, you will have to have a data backup.

Backing up data locally won’t do you much good because there’s always a possibility of the device getting damaged or stolen. Backing up data remotely on an online server ensures safety and helps you get back the data even if the device was damaged.