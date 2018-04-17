The Impact of Technology on the Modern Plumbing Company

Like every other business, plumbing companies are also influenced by technology. Their business activities and marketing efforts are streamlined and their input costs are lowered, making it easier for them to operate at higher levels of profitability. Technology enables plumbers to offer enhanced products and services to their customers and it provides them with the opportunity to be active in complementary fields such as interior design and sustainable living.

Plumbers sell lifestyles

Electronic toilets, reverse osmosis systems, and luxury showerheads are all products that plumbers started offering customers to improve their lives. Instead of only taps and pipes, plumbers are now also selling their clients alternative and more luxurious lifestyles. The best plumbers leverage technology in their day-to-day activities. A plumbing company’s use of technology is not only limited to the tools of their trade and the products they sell but also the way they market themselves to their audience.

Marketing

Social media and the constant development of online sales funnels make it possible for plumbers to reach their audience on a very personal level. They can create Facebook ad campaigns and send traffic to their websites where they use online tools to ensure optimal conversions. They can use blogs and copywriting formulas to establish themselves as an authority in the field of plumbing. They can build relationships, send newsletters, and grow their email lists.

Plumbing technology

Plumbers’ primary business activities consist of the installation and repair of pipe systems, drains, and fittings. The growing demand for greener plumbing is increasingly incentivizing plumbers to acquire the skills necessary to help their clients reduce their energy costs and water usage. Thanks to the abundance of information available today, plumbers can have the ability to stay relevant and work on technologies that are slowly but changing the face of plumbing.

Green technologies

Using electricity to heat a household’s water is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. Solar water heating is energy efficient and reduces a property owner’s gas and electricity bill. Installation and maintenance of solar water heaters is part of a plumbing company’s services.

Green sprinkler systems make use of water delivery systems that evenly distributes water to lawns. This economic water supply can save a lot of water and money in the long-run. Green sprinkler systems are more specialized than conventional sprinklers. Apart from the manufacturers, plumbers are the designated go-to people when it comes to the installation and repair of these green water delivery systems.

Greywater recycling systems enable a household to save water by reusing water that comes from basins, showers, and washing machines. This water can be reintroduced to other parts of a household after minimal treatment. The technology for greywater system is still developing, but as these systems are perfected, plumbers will find themselves working on these systems more regularly.

These technologies play a pivotal role in reducing energy consumption and water usage. Plumbing companies have to see these developments as an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and to extend their Unique Selling Proposition. They should also be developing their own products and services to solve the problems that they see their clients encounter every day.

Plumbing tools

BioSmart drain cleaning is a safe, non-toxic solution to dissolve all kinds of materials that typically clog up a drain. After BioSmart has been added to the drain pipe, it remains there for weeks to ensure that the drain stays clear and open. Since BioSmart is a green product, it does no damage to the environment.

Other technological tools include a high-definition camera that a plumber can connect to his phone and send down a pipe in order to find obstructions. This eliminates guesswork and allows him to come up with a solution that is guaranteed to work.

Conclusion

A plumbing company that embraces technological developments will find it easier to use technology to his advantage. Technology should be part of any business’s growth strategy. Failure to stay up to date with changes and developments can leave plumbing companies ill-equipped to provide their clients with solutions and proper service.

By subscribing to newsletters and industry-related magazines, plumbers will easily be able to stay on top of technological developments. Signing up for online courses and training can also provide plumbers with the necessary skill sets they need to work in fields that relate to energy and water efficient systems and interior design.

When plumbing companies make a collective effort to use technologies that can save water and electricity, it can have a vast benefit to society.