If you are looking for a specialist liquid cooling provider who can work with you to find new ways to support your device infrastructure, then there are a lot of companies that can help you with that. As AI workloads become more complex and as power density increases across different servers, it becomes more important to try to find the right partner who can give you the general reliability you are looking for. If you want to know who the top companies are in 2026, then take a look below.

1. Shield

One of the top companies you can go through would be Shield. They take a different approach to liquid cooling support. They aren’t tied to a specific hardware manufacturer or even a cooling supplier. They operate as a fluid-agnostic service provider, which means they can easily support different vendor environments. They can also include equipment from manufacturers including CoolIt and Eaton, while using different fluid types to get you the result you need. They also have products from Valvoline, Dow, and Shell as well, which is great.

One thing to know about their company is that they can work with you to make sure that they cover the entire liquid cooling lifecycle, including remediation, fluid analysis, leak detection, site moves, and preventative maintenance, so you can feel confident in the process from start to finish.

Best for End-to-End Support

If you want a company that can work with you to make sure that you get end-to-end support, then you can count on Shield to help you with that. They have a vendor-neutral approach, and they can also help you to manage multiple service contracts. If you need a single point of accountability, then you will find that Shield can provide you with exactly what you are looking for.

2. Iceotope

Iceotope is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to precision liquid cooling. They specialise in having different dielectric fluids so that heat can be captured from your components, whether that is a GPU, CPU or memory, and then delivered elsewhere. The tech is designed to remove a kit if the heat generated by the system before it goes and enters the data centre. The company is entirely focused on trying to support high-power computing applications, and they also try to enable greater rack density as companies are able to take advantage of predictable thermal management.

Best for AI Workloads

Iceotope is a strong option for those who want to take advantage of high-performance computing. On top of this, they can also help companies to deal with liquid cooling technology. If you know that you have a lot of AI computing applications or if you want to take advantage of even more efficiency when supporting your demanding AI infrastructure, then you can count on Iceotope to help you with that, which is great.

3. Aqua Cooling

The third best option you can look at would be Aqua Cooling. They are specialists when it comes to data centres and server rooms, not to mention that the company is able to install, design, and even maintain cooling systems for a huge range of different purposes. They can help businesses to protect critical infrastructure, and they can also help them to maintain operational efficiency, which is great. Their services span installation and design, and they can also provide a lot of ongoing support, which is major.

Best for Cooling and System Installation

Aqua Cooling is suited to businesses that are looking to take advantage of comprehensive support, and it can also help companies to take advantage of long-term maintenance and support. Their services are particularly valuable for those who are looking to expand and grow their tech as time goes on as well.

4. BladeRoom

BladeRoom has a reputation for building efficient modular data centres. They can also incorporate advanced cooling strategies as well as fresh air cooling and liquid cooling technologies. They can also help you to maximise energy efficiency as well as help you with operational performance overall. The approach is focused on optimised infrastructure design, and they can also help you to support the overall architecture for your facility. This can help you to improve your efficiency while also supporting you with your workload.

Best for Data Centers

If you want to take advantage of cooling for your data centre, then you can count on BladeRoom to help you with that. Their integrated approach means you can take advantage of cooling while supporting the future growth of your business. You can also count on them to scale the tech to your company requirements as well.

5. Cooltherm

Cooltherm is a specialist in advanced cooling technology, and they can also work with organisations to try and modernise their thermal management strategies. The company focuses on innovations, and they also make sure that you feel good about the chaining methodologies you have and assisted cooling tech, which is great. As they can help you to improve your business infrastructure, they can help you to ensure that you prepare your organisation for high-density workloads.

Best for Innovative Tech

CoolTherm is suited to organisations exploring the next generation of cooling strategies, and those who want cooling outside of just data centres and servers. Businesses interested in trying to combine liquid technology with intelligent monitoring and even control systems may benefit from their expertise, and they can also help you with their tech-focused approach. There are many options available to organizations that want to invest in liquid cooling, and they can also help you if you need OEM-agnostic lifestyle support. They can also help you with advanced cooling technology. If you want to help yourself to maximize performance and reliability, then you can’t go wrong.

So as you can see, there are a lot of data centre cooling experts out there who can help you to monitor your data systems, and if you take advantage of the above companies, then you should find that you’re able to not only get the cooling you need, but also at a price you know you can afford.