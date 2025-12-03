Michael Polk’s Implus Team Introduces Silent Basketball for Indoor Training

SKLZ announced the Bashhhketball Pro on October 27, 2025, positioning the product as the first official-size, official-weight silent basketball on the market. The dual-density polyurethane foam basketball addresses noise constraints that prevent indoor skill development, particularly for young athletes training in apartments or houses with limited space.

“The SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro is a game changer for young basketball players looking to sharpen their skills indoors anytime, anywhere,” said Michael Polk, CEO of Implus. “It’s designed with the same size and weight of a regulation basketball, making it the perfect tool for authentic, effective skill-building without the excess noise”.

Engineering Specifications and Material Design

The Bashhhketball Pro measures 29.5 inches in diameter and weighs 22 ounces, matching regulation basketball dimensions. The dual-density polyurethane foam construction produces bounce height equivalent to a standard basketball while reducing impact noise on wood, tile, and carpet surfaces.

Integrated channels and grooves replicate the surface texture of regulation basketballs, allowing players to develop consistent hand placement and ball control. The foam blend maintains structural integrity through repeated use, addressing durability concerns common in alternative training balls.

The product targets specific skill development: dribbling variations including crossovers, between-the-legs movements, and behind-the-back handling. SKLZ positions the Bashhhketball Pro as a solution for athletes unable to access outdoor courts or gymnasiums during off-hours.

Distribution Strategy and Market Access

The Bashhhketball Pro retails at $59.99 through SKLZ.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon, and Scheels. This multi-channel distribution reflects SKLZ’s positioning within Implus’s broader retail network.

Implus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, distributes products through 80,000 retail outlets across more than 70 countries under Michael Polk’s leadership. The company portfolio includes 16 brands spanning footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness, and movement categories. Additional brands under the Implus umbrella include Balega running socks, Yaktrax traction devices, TriggerPoint recovery tools, Sof Sole footcare products, RockTape therapeutic tape, and Spenco insoles.

SKLZ manufactures performance training products including training nets, agility ladders, and resistance bands. The company positions itself around synchronizing physical and cognitive development for athletes across skill levels. The Bashhhketball Pro extends SKLZ’s basketball equipment line, which includes dribbling aids, defense mannequins, and court vision training tools.

Michael Polk joined Implus in 2020 following eight years as CEO of Newell Brands, where he completed 35 acquisitions and divestitures. His tenure at Newell Brands expanded e-commerce operations from 9% to over 20% of total revenue. The Bashhhketball Pro launch represents the latest product development within SKLZ’s athlete training portfolio under Polk’s oversight at Implus.