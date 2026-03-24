3 Essential Tips to Start Playing Tennis & Start Getting Better

Tennis is one of the most popular sports on the planet, and this doesn’t just mean it’s one of the more popular ones to watch. Countless people want to start playing tennis every year. It’s easy to see why, and you could be more than tempted to give it a go.

But, you could be hesitant, especially if you haven’t played tennis much before. This doesn’t have to be as intimidating a process as you’d think.

It might just be a matter of taking the right steps and using a few tennis tips to get started. Three of these could be more than worth focusing on because of the impact they’ll have going forward.

Take Advantage of Courses

If you haven’t played tennis before, or any sport, you mightn’t have too many tennis skills. Or, you just mightn’t feel that confident in it. That’s where beginner tennis courses can come in. There are usually plenty of these available in any tennis club you can go to.

While these come at a cost, they’ll help you improve your tennis skills and start getting more confident. These are often short courses, so it shouldn’t take you too much time to see them pay off. And, you can always go for another course or two if you’re still not feeling as confident as you’d like.

Get the Gear You Need

You’ll already know you’ll need to pick up some gear before you can start playing. Rackets, clothes, and similar bits and pieces will all be relatively obvious for this. But, they mightn’t be the only ones you need to invest in. You could end up needing some tennis gear that isn’t so obvious.

A lot of this depends on your specific circumstances. If you have a shoulder injury, for example, getting a shoulder brace for tennis could be more than worth it. Gear like this helps make sure you can play without needing to worry about aggravating anything you’re already dealing with.

Practice Makes Perfect

Even after you’ve taken a tennis course or two, you could feel like you’re not as good as you’d like to be. This shouldn’t be disheartening. You’re still starting out with tennis, so it’s natural that you’re not going to be the best player you can be. You just need to keep practicing whenever you can.

Playing with other beginners helps you work on your skills, and you’ll see yourself getting better and better in time. You could even end up playing with experts before you know it. And, you’ll still see your skills getting better. Keep in mind that practice makes perfect, so you’re better off playing whenever possible.

It’s easy to see why you’ll want to start playing tennis. But, figuring out how to start off with it can feel a little tricky. It doesn’t need to be that way, though. With the right tennis tips, and a few steps, it’ll end up being a lot more straightforward and you’ll end up enjoying yourself quite a bit.