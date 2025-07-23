Stellar Converter for MBOX Review: Convert MBOX to Outlook PST with Ease

Tackling email migrations can be tedious work, especially when switching between platforms. Among them, one of the most common issues people experience is converting the MBOX files into Outlook PST format.

If you are experiencing something similar, Stellar Converter for MBOX is one of the most robust and user-friendly solutions available.

This detailed review will take a closer look at the features, usability, and performance of Stellar Converter for MBOX and how it could be the perfect tool for your migration needs.

What is Stellar Converter for MBOX?

Stellar Converter for MBOX is a software that enables users to convert MBOX files into Outlook PST format, preserving the folder hierarchy, metadata, and integrity of the email content.

Currently, the software supports over 17 clients, including Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Google Takeout, and Entourage, among others, which can be converted into PST format. Furthermore, it is available in corporate and technician editions, offering varying levels of features tailored to individual needs.

So, it doesn’t matter whether you’re migrating emails for personal use or performing an enterprise-level migration; this software adapts to your needs.

What are the Key Features of Stellar Converter for MBOX?

What makes any software great is its list of features, and Stellar Converter for MBOX doesn’t fall short in that regard.

Some of the most important features include:

1. Wide MBOX Client Compatibility

As previously mentioned, Stellar Converter currently supports 17 clients, including Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Google Takeout, and Entourage, among others. This extensive compatibility ensures that, regardless of which email client you’ve been using, Stellar Converter can convert it with ease.

2. Converts MBOX to PST with 100% Data Integrity

One of the most essential highlights of Stellar Converter is that it converts MBOX to PST, ensuring that all components of your emails, including attachments, embedded hyperlinks, contact details, sent/received timestamps, and formatting, are preserved intact during the conversion.

3. Preview MBOX Mail Items Before Saving

Sometimes, before confirming the final save of the converted document, you want to ensure that all elements are saved correctly. With Stellar Converter, you have a preview option that allows you to view the converted MBOX mail in a three-pane window, similar to Outlook. This is currently available with limited access for Mozilla Thunderbird, Spicebird, PocoMail, Netscape Mail, SeaMonkey, and Opera Mail.

4. Advanced Filter Options

With the “Apply Filter” option, the MBOX to PST tool enables you to filter out specific emails, particularly when saving the converted MBOX file. You can save these documents based on a specific data range and exclude certain mail items that are no longer needed.

5. Auto Split Large PSTs

One of the most amazing features of the Stellar Converter for MBOX is its ability to auto-split large PSTs. You don’t have to do much because the software will automatically detect and then split the large PST file into smaller PST files for easy import.

6. Multiple Saving Options

Apart from PST, the Technician version of the software allows you to export data in other formats including MSG, EML, RTF, PDF, HTML, and Office 365. This makes it ideal not just for Outlook migration, but also for archival, legal, and documentation purposes, as needed.

How to Use Stellar Converter for MBOX?

If this is your first time using Stellar Converter, the process is pretty simple.

1. Download and Install

You can download the tool from the official product page: https://www.stellarinfo.com/email-tools/mbox-to-pst-converter.php

2. Select MBOX File or Email Client

Once you have installed the tool, you can choose the MBOX file manually or select the email client to locate associated MBOX files automatically. You can also use Google Takeout to export Gmail data to an MBOX file for conversion.

3. Scan and Preview

After selecting the MBOX file you wish to convert, click “Convert” and the software will then scan the file.

Once scanning is complete, the software displays a preview of all mailbox items. You can scroll and verify the content before exporting.

4. Convert and Save

The final step in the process is to save the file as a new PST or append it to an existing PST. You will need to select the destination folder, and let the tool finish the export. Finally, the converted file is now ready to be imported into Outlook.

Are There Any Specific System Requirements to Use Stellar Converter for MBOX?

Yes, there are specific system requirements necessary for seamless use of the Stellar Converter. Here’s what you need to know:

Component Requirement OS Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8 RAM Minimum 4 GB (8 GB recommended) Disk Space 250 MB minimum Outlook Required for saving as PST

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a reliable, professional-grade MBOX to PST converter, Stellar Converter for MBOX is one of the best tools on the market. With extensive features, auto-splitting large files, easy previews, and multiple export formats, this is one of those converter tools that doesn’t disappoint.

We highly recommend this for both individual and business users seeking a hassle-free MBOX to PST conversion.