5 Must-Have Pergola Accessories to Create the Ultimate Experience

If you buy a pergola and plan to install it in your backyard, you may anticipate having many lovely days ahead. You can probably see yourself and your family members having a meal there. Maybe you will invite some friends or neighbors over to enjoy your pergola instead.

You might buy a motorized pergola if you have the money for it. These models usually cost a little more, but you will probably find that the cash is well spent. However, to make the setup even more luxurious, you may elect to buy some pergola accessories as well.

Let’s talk about five of the pergola add-ons that are the most worth it for you to purchase.

UV Screens

There are various ways you can outfit your pergola with some UV screens, and you may want to strongly consider doing so. A UV screen does more than offer you shade while you are enjoying your pergola. It’s also a way to ensure that you won’t get a sunburn.

If you have fair skin, this is something you’ll want to keep in mind. Even a few minutes of direct sun exposure in the height of the summer can cause you to burn if you’re not careful.

Curtains

You may want to install some curtains in your pergola as well. They are useful if you feel that the space is a little drab or bland-looking.

You can usually get them for a relatively inexpensive price, and they come in so many styles. Installing the right ones can give your pergola an entirely new dimension that you are sure to enjoy.

Misters

You can also think about installing some misters if you live in a climate that gets very hot in the summer or other times of the year. A mister does not cost very much to install, but you can get a lot of benefit from it if you use it correctly.

You may need to look at the different kinds that are available so that you can select the one that goes best with your setup. You’ll want to look at price, but also size. Some larger pergolas need more robust misters, while diminutive ones may require smaller, less expensive options.

Fans

You can also think about installing fans if you think that a mister is impractical. You will need to look at where you can plug one in. Some of the more elaborate pergolas you can get will come with electrical outlets, and now, you can put one of them to good use.

If you’re not sure about how to install a fan in your pergola, you can always talk to a contractor.

Heaters

Setting up a heater in your pergola may also come in handy. You will want it when you start to spend some time in your pergola at chillier times of the year, such as in the late autumn.

When it gets a little nippy, sitting in front of your heater in a pergola can be a delightful experience.