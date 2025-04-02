Personal Injury Attorney in Colorado: What Are the Signs You Need One?

If someone else’s negligence caused you harm, Colorado law allows you to pursue compensation for your losses. Considering how complex Colorado’s personal injury law is, you might want to speak with a personal injury attorney. Working with a well-versed lawyer is important to help you grasp the nuances of your case a lot better.

An outstanding trait of a lawyer is that they can explain your rights to you and also ensure the defendant, insurance companies, and everyone else respects those rights. To improve your chances of getting a favorable outcome, here are signs that you need a personal injury attorney in Colorado.

When You Have Significant Injuries That Require High Medical Cost

If you sustained significant injuries in the accident, you are likely facing more losses and damages than you can handle. Meanwhile, when you have been in an accident, it is important to assess yourself for any injuries. However, sometimes, you could walk away with only minor injuries or without any injury at all.

If your injuries are severe with temporary or permanent consequences, that is a sign that you need a Colorado attorney. These severe injuries can include broken bones, head trauma, spinal injuries, and more, requiring extensive medical care, among other things. More so, because of these injuries, you may be unable to go to work, leading to loss of income.

When You Do Not Understand the Gravity of Your Claim

Without the intervention of a medical practitioner, you cannot know how devastating your injuries are or how long they will last. You need to understand the long-term effects of your injury to accurately calculate how much you deserve as compensation. When calculating your compensation, current and future financial losses have to feature, and getting these values can be challenging.

Furthermore, other things that need to be factored into the calculation include medical bills, loss of income, travel expenses to the hospital, and more. A knowledgeable lawyer will help you calculate the total value of your injury and any related damages.

When the Defendant’s Insurance Company Is Giving You a Hard Time

Another sign that you need a personal injury lawyer for your case is when the defendant’s insurer is uncooperating. Also, if they are not communicating clearly and effectively or are unwilling to resolve your claim to the best of their ability. You should let a Colorado personal injury attorney intervene and get them to do the right thing.

Insurance companies have a habit of trying to minimize their responsibility by avoiding investigation of a claim or delaying the process. Also, they may deny the claim without adequate evidence, offer misleading information throughout the process, or revise policy terms. In some cases, the insurance company may get violent, using aggressive measures to pressure you to accept an unfair settlement.

Already, the dispute you have with them is frustrating; them refusing to cooperate makes things worse. However, with an attorney by your side, they will work to hold those companies accountable.

When Defendant Has a Counterclaim

When it comes to personal injury claims, you have to be careful what you say – for instance, never admit fault. However, sometimes, the at-fault party can point the accusing finger back at you to avoid accountability or minimize it. On the other hand, there are times when both the plaintiff and defendant share blame for the accident.

Colorado uses a comparative negligence principle when determining who is liable in a personal injury claim. That means if you are partly to blame for the accident, your percentage of fault will be deducted from the compensation award. For example, if you were 30 percent responsible, you would only get 70 percent of the compensation award.

Conclusion

Personal injury claims are complicated and exhausting for plaintiffs, especially when they are still recovering from their injuries. While you can represent yourself, that might not be the best for the reasons we have stated in this article. Competent personal injury attorneys in Colorado are ready to advocate for you and fight for the best outcome.