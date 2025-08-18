Regulations And Laws for Bicyclists Riding on the Roadways

Familiarizing yourself with the laws governing cyclists and motorists is essential before filing a compensation claim or suit following an accident. Many Las Vegas locals and visitors enjoy cycling through the city; however, road accidents are prevalent.

Because cyclists are greatly exposed, they sustain severe injuries compared to motorists who are sheltered inside their vehicles.

They require help from a skilled legal team to help determine if the case should be settled or decided in court. An attorney from Friedman Injury Law with extensive experience handing accident cases will guide and support clients with injury compensation claims.

Guidelines For Cyclists Riding on The Roadways

All road users have distinct guidelines they must follow according to Nevada Revised Statutes. Road users are not only motorists driving vehicles but also include bicyclists, pedestrians, and other forms of transportation.

If you’re riding a bicycle, you will have different guidelines to follow to avoid minor mishaps that lead to accidents.

According to Nevada statutes and traffic rules, bicycles do not qualify as vehicles. Cars are any “locomotive powered by a motor engine. Because a bike needs human power to function, it’s excluded from the motor vehicle category.

Bicyclists are still held accountable to traffic regulations to avoid facing arrest and penalties. Specific regulations aimed at preventing bicyclist injuries are as follows:

Cyclists should stay to the far right of the roadway

Cyclists should always ride to the far right-hand side of the road in Nevada to stay with the flow of traffic. This is particularly important to keep in mind when riding in heavy traffic in order to stay safe.

In that same vein, staying to the far right keeps you from having to gauge the distance from the vehicles to you, leaving the motorists liable if an accident occurs.

The rationale concerning liability is that the motorists can see you from multiple angles, however, your visions is restricted to those driving in front of you.

This rule has variables to allow cyclists to avert danger. For instance, if a speeding vehicle is detected behind you, it would be unsafe to stay in the right lane if an accident was imminent.

You can also move away from the right side if you intend to make a left turn, a move that will require shifting lanes. Strategizing lane shifts and maintaining legal biking speed is essential, particularly on multi-laned roadways to avoid creating safety hazards for yourself and anyone else using the roadway.

Visit – Las Vegas Bicycle Safety Overview – People Powered Movement – for an overview of Las Vegas bicycle safety guidelines.

Two cyclists max are permitted to right alongside each other

Regulations prohibiting multiple riders from cycling beside each other aims to prevent side-swiping accidents. These accidents primarily happen when there’s insufficient room in the lanes.

The Nevada statutes limit bicyclists riding side by side to two. Despite possibly sustaining injuries, violating the law can come with repercussions according

Hands should remain on the handlebars

In the eyes of the law, the bike’s handlebars mimic a vehicle’s steering wheel in that they’re used to guide the bicycle. That means the rider must keep their hands on the handlebars unless signaling a shift in movement. Maintaining balanced control keeps you and other road users safe.

Biking under the influence

When involve in an accident due to being high or intoxicated, there will be repercussions comparable to a DUI, including possible jail time and fines. This is a major contributor to accidents involving road users. Nevada statutes include the offense under reckless endangerment.

Traffic officers are not as vigilant in erecting checkpoints to flag cyclists; however, when intoxication is suspected, they will issue several tests to determine the accuracy of their suspicion. You’ll face gross misdemeanor liability if found guilty with a possibly penalty of a year in jail and $2000 fine.

If personal injury is involved amounting to substantial bodily harm to another road user, this will be categorized as a C felony with a possible sentence of 1-5 years in state prison or up to $10000 in fines.

Final Thought

For optimal compensation for damages in a bicycle accident, you need to prove that the at-fault motorist had the responsibility (referred to as “duty of care”) to keep you safe and was negligent in doing so. A skilled accident attorney can help prove that the incident led to your injuries and damages.

In Nevada, injured parties can still recover damages despite being partially at fault for the accident according to the modified comparative negligence rule.

As long as your responsibility is less than 51 percent, you can receive settlement, which will be reduced according to the amount of fault you’re assigned. View here to learn what to do if a car hits your bicycle.

Your attorney will gather evidence, build the case, and negotiate with the insurance adjusters for what can be a lengthy and complex legal process in order to get the settlement you deserve. They prioritize and will fight for your best interests.