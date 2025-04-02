Seven Steps to Take Following a Dangerous Car Accident in Huntington

Car accidents often leave victims with injuries that can last a lifetime. Victim’s lives are thrown in disarray, and things may never go back to normal. Thankfully, in Huntington, car accident victims or their families, in the event that the victim has lifelong injuries or even passes away, can pursue damages.

However, what you do immediately after the car accident can make or mar your personal injury case. Your actions following a dangerous car accident matter greatly and can determine the direction of your case. Once you’re in the clear, speak to car accident lawyer Jan Dils. This article explains the seven things you must do after a Huntington car accident.

1. See a Doctor Immediately So that Any Health Challenge Can Be Identified and a Treatment Plan Commenced

Your health should be your first priority—you want to check into a hospital and get examined. It is important that you see a doctor following the accident, and even if you feel fine, let a doctor certify that you are fine. Apart from being a wise move from a health perspective, it is also valuable evidence for your case.

2. Get a Lawyer Who Has Experience with Car Accident Cases and Provide Them With all the Details

When the health status of everyone involved in an accident has been addressed, the next step you should take is to seek legal redress. Laws governing car accidents and defining who is liable are very potent in Huntington. You are allowed to get compensation for whatever cost you have incurred or damages suffered as a result of the accident.

3. Alert the Police So that They Can Come and Review the Scene and Provide a Comprehensive Report

Immediately after an accident, many people get carried away by the shock of the moment when they forget one important thing—calling the police. Before you leave the accident, it is essential to alert the police so they are aware of the incident and can come and document the scene. The police will record the details of the accident in their official reports, which you can use as evidence later.

4. Get Video and Photographic Evidence of the Scene and Not Just the Affected Car Alone

If you can, and if it will not put you in danger, endeavor to gather evidence from the scene of the accident. You do not need a specialized camera to do this; your smartphone can take good enough pictures of the crash site. Apart from pictures, you can also record a video of the scene, detailing the damages to the cars and injuries, among other things.

Another essential step you should take following a car accident in Huntington is to contact your insurer. Contacting your insurance provider immediately sets the ball rolling and settles other issues your insurance policy covers. After the police, the following entity you should not keep details of your accident from is your insurance provider.

6. Talk to Witnesses at the Scene and Have Their Detailed Account of the Events Documented

Part of the evidence you need to gather is witness testimony; talk to witnesses at the crash site. Their testimony can help your cause when you pursue a personal injury claim later on, especially if you are not at fault. Firsthand testimony of live witnesses of the accident can go a long way in helping you receive compensation for damages.

7. Do Not Apologize to Anyone, As That Can Mean an Admission of Guilt, Which Is Not Good for Your Case

Do not let the defendant, their lawyer, or their insurance provider gaslight you into apologizing—for anything. Whether or not you had a part in the events that led to the accident, resist the urge to apologize. Your intentions do not matter because the defendant’s legal party will construe any kind of apology as an admission of fault.

Conclusion

In Huntington, you cannot be careful enough because you can never tell what can happen at the next minute. With driving, how much care you exercise is not enough; the care others exhibit will also play a key role in your safety. A great way to address the uncertainties that come with driving on the road is to get comprehensive insurance and be willing to contact a car accident attorney when there is an accident.