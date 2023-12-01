Four Books To Read For Anyone Suffering From Addiction

Addiction is affecting more and more of us at present. Across the UK there’s been a rise in the amount of people turning to the likes of alcohol, cocaine and opioids in a bid to cope with the modern day stresses of life.

For those that are going through it, a lot of solace can be found in the people that have also suffered but come out the other side. In rehab centres like Sanctuary Lodge, one of the best alcohol and drug rehabilitation centres in Essex, they often bring back people who are enjoying a successful recovery to tell their story and inspire others.

That inspiration can drive people through the difficult times, and for anyone who is struggling, there are also some excellent books about addiction that are also well worth reading.

Here are four excellent reads around addiction that are well worth adding to your list…

This Naked Mind by Annie Grace

This book from Annie Grace explores the relationship between alcohol and the mind, which looks at and challenges the typical beliefs around drinking culture. Using her own experiences with addiction as the book’s basis, it offers an intriguing perspective that could well make you rethink your relationship alcohol if you don’t believe you have a problem, but also create some understanding for those that are struggling.

In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts by Gabor Maté

Addiction expert, Gabor Mate goes deep into his experiences with individuals in Vancouver for this book, which combines scientific insight alongside personal stories to really explore the roots of addiction.

It touches on genetics, trauma, society and many other touch points, all with an empathetic approach to uncover exactly why people struggle with addiction, of which many people may relate to.

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober by Catherine Gray

Charting author Catherine Gray’s journey to sobriety, this book is filled with great anecdotes and humour, all while offering practical tips and relatable content around the challenges of addiction. However, it offers a more refreshing take on the matter with it also celebrating the joy of being sober and the lifestyle choices that can be made as a result of it.

For those in the midst of treatment or entering recovery, it’s a brilliantly inspirational read that will encourage you to remain firmly on that wagon.

Clean: Overcoming Addiction and Ending America’s Greatest Tragedy by David Sheff

Finally, David Sheff’s book Clean, is a hugely comprehensive exploration of addiction and how it’s currently affecting the USA. It combines scientific studies with a number of interviews and case studies to provide a compelling picture of the state of play.

It discusses approaches to society and what needs to be done, and is a good read for those who feel alone and need to understand that there is help out there. It’s a great all-round book for understanding everything you need to know about addiction and can be just the encouragement needed to get help.