Want Better Productivity at Work? Here are 5 Motivating Books to Read

Image by lil_foot_ from Pixabay

Life, as we know it, can be quite dreary sometimes; so it’s understandable if you need a little pick me up once in a while. But rather than always ending up at a bar or the bottom of a bucket of ice cream, why not try something different? Something along the lines of reading a book, perhaps. Seriously, there are some life-changing books out there that can transform your outlook on life while increasing your productivity, and fulfillment. We will be taking a look at a few of them and telling you why you need to stick your nose in them once in a while.

1. Get Sh*t Done: The Ultimate Guide to Productivity, Procrastination, & Profitability

Procrastination is indeed the thief of time, and there’s no doubt that everyone has had to deal with it. Nevertheless, it’s not too bold to imagine a reality where you simply ‘get sh*t done’ when it needs to be done.

That’s the whole gist behind this boom and the lesson it tries to teach you. Written by Jeffrey Gitomer, Get Sh*t Done is a book that provides tips and tricks you can use to get rid of anything that hinders your productivity.

2. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

This Stephen Covey classic has been read by millions of people and has been impacting lives since it was first published in 1989. Success means a lot of things to different people but the road that leads to it is built on standard principles.

In this book, Covey lists some of them as being proactive, putting first things first, seeking first to understand. At the end of the day, you’ll be amazed at how much your life can change once you put these basic principles to work.

3. Outliers: The Story of Success

Have you ever wondered why some people are more successful and productive than others? Is it possible that factors such as good sleep, family income, and cultural upbringing are responsible for our success or lack thereof? This explosive book by Malcolm Gladwell explores these themes while setting out some of the rules for success.

Here, you’ll be able to delve into concepts like the 10,000-hour rule, among many other things you’ve pretty much overlooked in daily life. Moreover, it answers some interesting questions, including why Asians are so good at math and why kids from wealthy backgrounds tend to build on wealth rather than diminish it.

4. The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph

Sitting in a cozy corner with your reading glasses on is only made better when the book you’re reading is as good as this one. It’s a tale as old as time, with a spin and then some. If you are looking at inspiring stories about people who turned their greatest trials into a success story, The Obstacle Is the Way is a great reading option.

In it, you’ll find incredible stories about successful people who faced overwhelming odds. So, get lost in the lives of Steve Jobs, Amelia Earheart, and the Roman governor who espoused principles of overcoming trials. Who knows? You might pick up a thing or two

5. Stop Doing That Sh*t: End Self-Sabotage and Demand Your Life Back

Sometimes, we are our own worst enemy, and this stems from a range of different things. Everything from self-doubt to actual self-sabotage is explored in this inspiring piece of writing by Gary Bishop. Just as the title reveals, the book is pretty direct and takes on a tough-love tone.

Here, you can learn about impostor syndrome, how it holds people back, and what to do about it. It equally contains a detailed map of the roads that lead all the way down to self-sabotage. Acknowledging all of this and more is the first step to recovery– understanding the problem. Also, you’ll find useful information on how to take back your life and overcome the feeling of defeat.

We hope you enjoyed reading this list. Hopefully, the above list will have you motivated to be more productive going forward.