What Is a VPN, and How Does It Enhance Online Security While Streaming

We are in an era where every person right from a small kid to an old person loves to stream content online. There are various forms of content that you can stream from TV shows and documentaries to your favorite movies.

Yet, the chances of your streaming history being tracked by someone becomes high. Your ISPs can track the kind of content you stream, affecting your privacy. This is when VPN becomes a very important online security factor.

In this blog, you will get all your answers to “What is VPN and why do I need it?”. Also, we will look at how it improves your online security when streaming.

What Is VPN and Why Do I Need It?

A VPN is a safe connection that protects your internet traffic and channels it through another server. This helps in protecting your privacy and security online. And especially when you’re using public Wi-Fi or streaming content.

Let’s look at some of the top VPNs with key features and see what suits best for you.

1. ExpressVPN

Key features of ExpressVPN:

You get ultra-fast speeds.

The options are more when it comes to server networks.

It comes with strong encryption protocols.

There is a strict no-logs policy.

They have excellent customer support.

2. NordVPN

Key features of NordVPN:

They have got some powerful security features.

There is a special feature called split tunneling.

The pricing options are quite affordable as compared to the other VPN services.

They have large server network options.

3. Surfshark

Key features of Surfshark:

They have a CleanWeb malware blocker that blocks harmful malware.

There is a MultiHop feature for extra added layer security.

Surfshark has got unlimited simultaneous connections.

They come with reasonable pricing plans.

4. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Key features of PIA:

They are open-source software. This means the code is publicly available for inspection. It ensures that the VPN is secure and trustworthy.

It is a great choice for streaming and torrenting.

PIA has a strong reputation for security and privacy.

Most importantly, it is very easy to use. It comes with a variety of helpful guides and tutorials.

All in all, VPNs come with various top features. But the most important thing is what you want to achieve through it. If your priority is a great speed at an affordable price with lots of server network options, choose PIA.

The features of PIA VPN stand out because of its reliability and security features. It becomes even more convenient when you are streaming on a device like Firestick considering the compatibility.

Understanding Online Security

Let us consider a scenario where you are a small kid playing with other kids on a playground. A playground is a place where you enjoy playing. One potential threat you could have here is someone lurking behind the bushes and having an eye on you.

The world of the internet is quite similar to this. You might enjoy the internet and streaming videos using it. But, a few potential threats are lurking around like online security.

Online security involves some of the practices and technologies used to protect information and systems from unauthorized access, modification, destruction, etc.

Common Cyber Threats While Streaming

1. Phishing Scams

Phishing scams trap you into revealing personal info, like passwords or credit card numbers. These scams often come in the form of emails or pop-ups. It feels like they are from trustworthy sources like your streaming service or a popular website.

2. Malware

Malware is malicious software that could be installed on your devices without your knowledge. It can steal your personal information, track your online activity, etc.

3. Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

Man-in-the-middle attacks happen when a hacker taps your internet traffic and can see or even change it. This can be used to redirect you to malicious websites.

Importance of Online Security While Streaming

You need to protect yourself from these cyber threats to stream safely and securely. Here are some reasons why online security is important while streaming on devices like Firestick, Roku or Google Chromecast.

1. Protect Your Personal Information

Streaming services usually ask for your info, like your name, email address, and credit card number. This information can be used for identifying theft or fraudulent activity if it reaches into the wrong hands.

2. Safeguard Your Financial Data

Streaming services usually save your financial info, like credit card details, on their servers. Your financial info could be accessed and used for unauthorized purchases if these servers get hacked.

3. Protect Your Device

Streaming content on devices like Firestick,Roku etc., consumes a lot of bandwidth which can make your device prone to cyberattacks. Malware can be embedded in streaming videos or websites. It can harm your device or steal your data if it gets installed.

How a VPN Enhances Online Security While Streaming

When you stream content without using a VPN, your internet traffic is sent directly to the streaming device. This exposes your IP address to the streaming device.

Additionally, your internet service provider (ISP) can see what you are streaming. Now, let us look at how VPN can protect your privacy and security while streaming in different ways.

1. Encrypts Your Internet Traffic

Your internet traffic gets protected when using a VPN in your Firestick. This means it is masked and cannot be read by anyone without a decryption key. Hence, your data, like credit card numbers and passwords from hackers, gets secured.

2. Hides Your IP Address

A VPN masks your IP address with the VPN server’s IP address. So, it gets difficult for websites and ISPs to trace your online activity.

3. Prevents ISP Throttling

Some ISPs throttle streaming traffic, which can cause buffering and slow streaming speeds. A VPN can prevent ISP throttling by encrypting your traffic and making it harder for your ISP to see what you’re streaming.

Final Thoughts

Online security is a must in this modern digital age including streaming. you can protect your personal information, financial data, and device from cyber threats. This can be done by taking the necessary precautions, like using strong passwords, enabling 2FA, and avoiding illegal streaming sources.

Remember, streaming is more fun if it’s secure!