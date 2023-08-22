Thanks to the evolution and innovation of science, there’s all sorts of different technologies used for everyday life. In fact, technology is so advanced, we need it to survive. However, despite making life more convenient, technology has proven to be harmful to the environment.

Whether it’s due to poor creation or using a less-than-ideal fuel source, technology can be a contributor to the natural phenomenon known as climate change. But there is one form of tech that’s designed to fight against climate change: green technology. In this article, we’ll be covering everything you need to know about green technology.

What is Green Technology?

There are many ways technology is bringing us together and placing an emphasis on the environment is certainly one. Green technology is used as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional tech. It’s meant to have a cleaner energy output and utilize other sources of fuel instead of gas. However, green technology is still in its early stages of development. Sure, it’s gaining more popularity by the day, but research and development takes time. But green tech is going to be our future and ultimately keep our world safe.

How You Can Play Your Part?

If you’re interested in studying, researching, and developing green tech, then you’re in luck. The best way to learn about green tech is to obtain a degree in environmental engineering. While the choice is ultimately up to you, it’s highly recommended that you pursue at least a BA in the field. A BA can supply you with the necessary skills and education to jumpstart your career. When it comes to researching and creating new technology, you’ll need to pursue a master’s degree if you want to climb up the field.

Regardless, college is notorious for being very expensive. In fact, a BA in environmental engineering has an average cost of $65,000. This is a hefty price to pay out of pocket, and many students are unable to afford it. So, how can you get around such a steep cost? There are a few means of financing your degree program.

The first one involves student loans; a student loan is a large sum of money provided by the government or a private lender. The funds you receive can help you pay for everything relating to your education such as a new computer, textbooks for your course work, and even room and board should you decide to study on campus.

Traditional student loans can be somewhat challenging to stay on top of because of the interest rates. Interest rates can significantly raise your monthly payments, which can make it difficult for you to budget. Private lenders, on the other hand, can give you the same amount of money to fund your college education but with a favorable interest rate.

If you’re looking to solely devote yourself to your studies, then there’s no need to take out a student loan. Instead, you can apply for a scholarship; a scholarship is a government-backed programs that basically allow students to attend college at no cost. The only price you must pay is prove you can be trusted to maintain a high GPA.

However, you might think that scholarships are only awarded to star pupils. This is far from true as anyone can apply for a scholarship via a search and application platform. These platforms house thousands of scholarships to choose from, which you can sort through by using their personalized matching feature.

Before starting your search, there’s one more thing you need to be aware of: not every scholarship is the same. More specifically, you might not receive a full ride for your degree program. Some scholarships may only cover up to half the cost, leaving you to budget for the rest. Be sure to thoroughly research your options before you make a final decision.

Types of Green Tech

Now that you know what green tech is and how you can immerse yourself in the field, let’s go over the various types. The different types of green tech include the following:

Solar energy

Wind power

Geothermal power

Electric vehicles

Artificial photosynthesis

Despite being relatively new, green tech has already made a difference in our everyday life. Look at your lightbulbs as they used to be filled with a gas known as argon. However, if the lightbulb shattered, people risked being fatally poisoned. This sparked the creation of LED lightbulbs, which is a far more economical source of light. LED lightbulbs have no gas in them whatsoever; instead, they use an electrified chip.