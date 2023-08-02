8 Thought-Proving Questions To Ask Yourself Now

Imagine meeting your future self and telling them how you’re living your life at the moment.

Would you be proud of what you have to say? Would the future version of you give you a pat on the back and tell you that you did a good job?

If the answer is yes, you’re doing great! But if you have doubts, this article is for you.

We’ll dive into the eight most profound questions you can ask yourself right now. This will help you gain clarity of where you stand and will inspire you to make better choices to make your future self proud.

1. How did you manifest your greatest achievement to this day?

If you think about the most ambitious goals you’ve reached, you can unravel the process that led you to those results.

As a plus, you now know the power that the law of attraction has had in the past and can have at any moment.

Have you written down your goals and dreams lately? It’d be great to turn this practice into a habit!

If you have an ambitious goal in mind, think about the smallest steps you can take right now in that direction. This is where your manifestation journey begins.

2. How have you grown spiritually, and how has it influenced your life?

You can recognize the connection between your thoughts and reality by reflecting on how much you’ve grown spiritually. This can give you invaluable insight into the next step of your journey.

Have you researched spiritual practices to incorporate into your routine to empower your energy and reset your mindset?

Maybe it’s time to look into how spirituality can help you become a better person.

3. What daily practices have you implemented to maintain a positive mindset?

Keeping a positive mindset is essential when it comes to manifesting the best future for yourself.

You can manage this through daily practices like repeating certain mantras, meditating, starting a gratefulness journal, etc.

It’s also important to have an optimistic perspective about life.

As you think about your spiritual habits, you can ask yourself: would you add more rituals to strengthen your positive energy? What more can you do about this?

4. How have your relationships evolved? Do they contribute to your happiness?

Your relationships profoundly influence the way you think and act. They can both increase and decrease your happiness levels, so creating (and keeping!) good relationships is crucial to success.

Famous motivational speaker Tony Robins once said: “Whatever you hold in your mind consistently is exactly what you will experience in your life.” What you think shapes your world.

It’s time to reflect on your relationships and determine whether or not these align with what you want and the values you uphold. Is there anything you want to do to reinforce these connections?

5. What positive things have you put out into the world?

Thinking about your good deeds toward other people and the world helps you recognize how powerful you are.

There’s power in your thoughts and actions, which can inspire you to do even better in the future.

How can you further contribute to make the world a better place? What small good actions can you take every day? How else can you create a positive impact?

Think of these and create a list of the things you can do every day to make a positive impact.

6. Have you built up your self-esteem?

It’s important to pay attention to routines and inner monologues when you deal with self-love and self-compassion.

Have you thought about nurturing those aspects of yourself more often? How do you show up for yourself?

A successful self-help author, Louise Hay, can inspire you with this quote: “You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”

How can you add a self-love routine to your day-to-day? What self-care rituals do you need to hold you through difficult times? There is some food for thought.

7. How have you taken care of your physical health and wellbeing?

If you prioritize exercise and healthy eating in your routines, you prioritize your health, not only your appearance. These are not always easy choices. But if you’re consciously making them, you’re preventing having health problems in the future.

Mahatma Gandhi, the world-famous political and spiritual leader, once said: “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”

Do you want to improve your fitness routines? What are the changes you should make to improve on this front?

8. What habits have you let go of to support your personal growth?

Limiting beliefs and habits can negatively impact how we feel and what we do.

However, if you can pinpoint and release them, you are effectively creating space for bigger and better things to come into your life.

It’s possible to grow and improve when you leave room for things to develop.

Will Durant, an American philosopher and writer, once said: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.”

Did you overcome bad habits in the past? Think about them and what they meant for you. All that releasing had a great positive impact on your life.

Do you need to let go of more bad habits to improve?

Personal growth and long-term decisions

Although mindfulness is a crucial skill to develop, we do need to plan for the future. After all, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail,” as Benjamin Franklin said once.

Research topics that might be helpful to you in this regard, like finances, cybersecurity, and health tests.

How do you manage your finances? Do you have savings, investments, and emergency funds in place? You can start budgeting and slowly building up your healthy financial habits.

Do you make conscious choices to stay safe online? Protecting your information is vital in the digital era, and doing things like a VPN test, or updating your antivirus, can make a big difference in your life.

To sum up

As you think about these questions and your future, don’t forget that everything you think and do can shape your perception.

There’s wisdom to find in the world, and you can take inspiration from many incredible personas who shared their wisdom throughout history.

You have what it needs to create the life you deserve.