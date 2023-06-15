How to shoot a selfie video_ (2)

Image-based content is slowly going into decline being overshaded by a more interactive kind of communication – video content. Engaging videos help to build a social media presence and attract more viewers to your page. If you are still in two minds about the selfie videos, it is high time you got involved in this routine, as the benefits you get are well worth the effort.

A Selfie video is simply a video piece you take with your smartphone or a camera and post on social media websites. It is typically shorter than a regular vlog and targets a specific topic, thought, or idea. It is typically taken vertically to fit well across various platforms and smartphone screens.

Going for video content is a winning strategy for developing either your personal blog or any kind of business. Unlike images, videos are more entertaining and engaging, and they require less time for digging into the topic. The duration varies according to the style and the main idea, however, it shouldn’t exceed 3-4 minutes as viewers value short and informative pieces of video.

Unlike their visual simplicity and spontaneity, selfie videos are approached with a certain idea and plan. Besides, when editing a video you need to be aware of specific tools and know how to join several pieces of video, put music over video, do all the cutting and color changing, etc.

How to make a catchy video?

1. Outline the idea

Surely, spontaneous videos are fun to watch, they are entertaining and relaxing. However, if you are planning on a long-term presence, you will have to frame your content, as it should be consistent and relevant to your style:

Outline the points you are going to go through.

Match the story to your personal experience, as it makes the viewer more involved and creates special ‘trust’ bonds.

When presenting any kind of information, it is important to present facts, be objective and show all the aspects of the question. Adding your personal emotional vision is important, yet it shouldn’t be in focus.

Practice makes it perfect. It is crucial to go through the text a few times, to make sure you are ready for filming. Besides, when you start articulating all the ideas, you can easily hear if it sounds okay to the viewers.

As a rule, the main tool for video recording is a smartphone. The best quality video output is provided by a FULL HD mode and 1920×1080 resolution (however, it’s better to be checked for every particular platform).

Apart from the smartphone, you can use web cameras, tablets, or cameras, however, think about the support – the pocket sockets, monopods, or tripods.

As sound is one of the most important aspects of the video, make sure your phone has a good microphone and you are in a quiet place. If the background is noisy, give preference to a headphone microphone.

3. Let the light in

Light is the game-changer for any kind of visual content. If the surrounding is properly lit, everything gets a different perspective. If there is not enough natural daylight invest in artificial LED lights or camera video light, which will enrich your image with a decent amount of light.

And as a rule of thumb, avoid dark places or making videos in the evening, unless it’s a planned option.

4. Choose background

Choose the setting which fits your story. Avoid overwhelmingly noisy places if you are going to discuss serious things or something that requires a high level of concentration. If you want something light-hearted and relaxing, you can opt for some parks and squares.

Your position – sitting, standing, walking – is only your choice, do what is comfortable for you. However, the movements shouldn’t distract from the information you are presenting. Don’t overdo with gesturing.

You can change the background according to the blocks of your information.

5. Watch the angles

Make sure your face is properly lit and the camera level should be a bit higher than eye level, it helps to connect to the audience faster. Remember the rule of thirds, as it helps to balance the video. The phone frames will help to set the proper balance.

How to edit a selfie video?

1. Use the online editors

Vista Create, Adobe products, Canca, Veed, the choice is immense. The biggest benefit of online editors is the easiness of usage, as there is no need to install all the software. Besides, they feature numerous patterns and styles of videos to choose from.

2. Add filters

Filters combine functionality and an element of fun. They can enhance the color presence and highlight your presence in the scene.

3. Add text and stickers

Stickers make the video more eye-catching, and text helps to attract attention to specific pieces of information. It can also be your contact details, in case you offer some services and products.

Selfie videos are a true way to win the attention of the viewer. The majority of selfie videos, unlike a few random ones, require preparation and planning, in order to get the expected feedback. You need to balance the technical characteristics and personal presence, as both are decisive regarding the quality. While making a plan, ensure the quality of the words, as that’s what people need from you. They can turn a blind eye to technical mistakes, yet the words will not be left unnoticed. Be open and real, as that’s the key to viewers’ hearts, and thus, your high rankings.