Top 7 Ways to Quickly Boost Your Online Sales

Regardless of whether you run a small online shop or work for a huge eCommerce business, increasing sales through online channels appears much simpler than it actually is. However, it is not impossible.

One option is to look into the top marketing agencies and hire one that will help you create impactful marketing campaigns and drive better results for your business, resulting in an increase in leads and sales.

If, on the other hand, you’re determined to increase your online sales on your own, there are numerous ways you can go about it. In this post, we’ll be looking at 7 such strategies.

1. Simplify UX

If your analytics suggest a significant amount of visitors are visiting your site and departing without buying, your user experience may be the reason. Customers should be able to find what they’re looking for and purchase it as quickly as possible.

Ask friends and relatives to visit your website, and observe them while they browse and buy things from your online store. Ask them where they encountered difficulties. Your website’s search function, product navigation, and checkout are frequent problems that need to be fixed.

2. Use high-quality images

In the world of eCommerce, images play a crucial role. Invest in a professional photographer if necessary to get images that accurately depict your products’ features. Make sure the product images are accurate because more than 20% of online product returns occur when the actual product differs from the image.

In addition, be sure to post multiple product pictures. According to statistics, 60% of online buyers in the US require an average of three to four photos when making a purchase online.

3. Use responsive design

Considering the fact that one in four consumers use smartphones and tablets to shop online, your eCommerce store should be simple to use and easy to make purchases from a mobile device.

So, you will need to optimize your website for mobile devices. This way, your customers will be able to purchase your goods whenever it is convenient for them, using whatever device is in their hands.

4. Create valuable content

You can improve SEO for your eCommerce store by producing content that offers your customers useful and engaging information. Write about typical problems or effective ways to use your items rather than your products themselves.

For instance, if you sell dog toys, write about entertaining games that dog owners can play with their pets. Publish new blog posts frequently since search engines give priority to pages that offer consistent material.

5. Be active on social media

Continuously sharing content on social media that is appealing to your target market can help you attract new clients to your store and foster customer loyalty. According to a study by Hootsuite, more than half of all online brand discovery still takes place in open social feeds.

If you don’t know where to start, Facebook is always a good option. You should also consider sharing attractive images and videos of your products on Instagram. After all, 92% of Instagram users claim to have followed a brand, clicked on, or purchased a product after seeing it on the app.

6. Focus on customer service

Customer service is a major consideration for nearly 85% of consumers when considering whether to make a purchase, according to a Zendesk analysis.

Make a contact page for your website that shows clearly how people can get in touch with you. Include your phone number, email address, and, if you have one, a chat link. In addition, add a FAQ page to your website to help users find answers quickly. The most important thing is to respond immediately when customers contact you.

7. Showcase customer reviews

Although it could be unsettling to allow customers to post both positive and unfavorable remarks about your products on your product pages, doing so can boost your sales. According to research by Moz, more than 65% of consumers are affected by internet reviews. Additionally, if a product receives negative feedback frequently, you should either fix the problems or stop selling it.

Allow users to contribute comments in addition to star ratings when adding reviews. Make reviewing products as simple as you can for customers. If possible, use an eCommerce platform that already includes the feature.

Final thoughts

As the aforementioned tips demonstrate you don’t need to completely redesign your website in order to increase sales. Running quick testing on various website components, such as navigation, content, and images might sometimes be sufficient to boost your sales. Any of the aforementioned tactics can greatly boost online sales and produce high revenue, but the best option is to hire marketing experts who can do the job much more efficiently.