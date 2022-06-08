Owning a business is a great dream for many people. And with good reason. If you work hard enough and have a touch of luck, you can reach unparalleled heights of success by running a business. Your earnings aren’t tied to a set wage, and with time and work, you can even become an employer – giving others meaning and purpose via their work.

Yet with this potential comes a high level of responsibility. You are responsible for your success and the jobs of your employees, business strategy, bookkeeping, tax management, and various other elements of management that are required.

And one element of business that you cannot afford to be lax on is business security. But what if you’re a newer business owner and you’re not aware of the many facets of business security? Fear not, because, in this helpful article, we’ll explore the many faces of business security. You’ll learn about roles such as construction site security guard, and measures such as security patrols, cybersecurity and surveillance systems.

Construction Site Security

If you run or manage a construction business, you should consider construction site security guards, particularly for overnight protection.

A construction site can be a ripe opportunity for thieves and vandals. With raw building materials, stored tools and other valuables on-site, thieves can be drawn to a building site like bees to honey.

Furthermore, vandals can also run amok on a construction site, spray painting walls, breaking things, or both.

Having a security guard to oversee the site after hours is a significant deterrent to these nefarious sorts. They’ll see the guard and scuttle off or pick an easier target.

Security Patrols

Another type of after-hours security is security patrols. These are either foot or vehicle patrols, where a qualified and licensed security guard will patrol the area around a business. This type of business security is particularly beneficial to companies that operate out of big industrial estate developments or in other locations such as commercial spaces.

Again, this type of business security can be a major deterrent to thieves and vandals. If they spot the guard, they will scurry off or look for easier pickings.

The presence of a security guard who can confront bandits and louts looking for trouble is a vital business security measure. They can also contact the police if they notice suspicious activity and be a witness, which is helpful for prosecution in court if the offenders are arrested.

Surveillance Systems

Another necessary type of business security is surveillance systems, particularly closed-circuit television systems (CCTV) or security cameras.

A security camera that monitors entrances and exits 24/7 is an essential investment for any business with a brick-and-mortar presence – either a shop front, warehouse, or office.

CCTV systems can capture images of robbers breaking into a location. The company can then share the footage with the authorities, who can investigate and hopefully arrest and prosecute the criminals.

Furthermore, a business can use CCTV to help solve crimes that occur within the vicinity of the surveillance system by sharing the footage with police.

And, like so many other forms of business security, surveillance systems are an excellent deterrent mechanism, and their presence can be enough to turn away would-be burglars.

Alarm Systems

Another type of technology used in business security is alarm systems. These are systems designed to send an alert if motion is detected in a building once the alarm has been set upon closing down for the day.

In addition to sending an alert, an alarm system can have a loud klaxon sound which can spook burglars and send them running without their loot.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a term for business security measures that have to do with a company’s network systems, such as internal networks and connections to the worldwide web.

Unfortunately, criminals exist and operate in cyberspace as well. Companies connected to the internet can be vulnerable to hackers, spyware, ransomware and other malicious programs.

Some types of cybersecurity protection for businesses can include antivirus software, cyber-surveillance tools and firewall software protection. These can work to stop hackers from gaining access and viruses getting through to a company’s computer systems.

Other types of cybersecurity activities can include staff education and training, such as teaching your staff how to recognise a phishing email or spot and avoid social engineering activities – which are ways that cybercriminals and scammers can gain information to use to break into systems or crack passwords.

A Secure Summary

We’ve explored the many faces of business security in this informative article. From construction site security guards to patrols and alarm systems to cyber security, all of these faces make up the wide range of business security solutions available to your business. With these in place, you can rest easy each night, knowing your business is secure.