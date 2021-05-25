How To Know When You Need An HR Team And How BPM Can Help

Running a company in this day and age is a complicated process – especially for a small to medium-sized enterprise. Startups usually begin with just a handful of cross-functional professionals that can tackle any issue. The energy, enthusiasm, and dedication of such a team is often enough to carry the business through – up to a point.

After a company reaches a certain growth or stress threshold, this type of arrangement is no longer functional. As employees settle into their roles, the need for an intermediary between the employer and the worker becomes more and more pressing. This is where human resources professionals come into play.

An HR team is an integral part of running a business. Having one and equipping it with good BPM software to overlook all processes within your team ensures that your company can operate as smoothly as possible. But why is HR so crucial, and at what point should you take steps to incorporate it into your business process?

What is the Role of HR?

No two companies are the same, and as a result, the needs of no two businesses are the same. This means that the roles and tasks of HR teams in every business can be quite varied. Still, there are certain parts of the business process that tend to be delegated to HR whenever possible.

As its name implies, the main responsibility of HR is taking care of the human element of a business. Ensuring worker discipline and dealing with disputes and complaints is a major part of HR’s duties. So is arranging pay and benefits packages, as well as monitoring and adjusting working conditions.

Managing the recruitment and onboarding processes is another crucial HR task. Keeping the business compliant with labor laws can also fall under HR’s purview if the company does not have a legal team.

When Should you Introduce HR Into Your Company?

As mentioned, developing businesses and companies under a certain size can make do without a dedicated HR role. There are ways to do that for businesses that are on the medium size enterprise threshold – and even above it. However, at that level, the lack of a dedicated HR specialist can lead to some dire complications.

The fact that a company doesn’t have anyone filling the HR role doesn’t mean it doesn’t need to deal with HR issues. It means that an employee or the manager needs to add looking for talent and recruitment to their other responsibilities.

This arrangement is adequate at a small scale when everyone is energetic, flexible, and adaptable. However, it becomes unworkable when roles become specialized and distractions become unfeasible. If none of your employees can afford to spare the time to deal with HR issues, getting a specialist involved becomes a top priority.

How is BPM Useful to HR?

The utility of a BPM system for HR can’t be understated, for a variety of reasons.

BPM is an invaluable tool when it comes to the onboarding process. It can be of great help when the time is right for a company to introduce HR, and well beyond that point. BPM software makes managing employees and their tasks effectively a breeze, ensuring that HR can hit the ground running. Helping onboard further hires is one of HR’s main duties – and using a BPM system ensures that the process is as smooth as it can be.

What’s more, a good BPM solution allows HR to oversee every employee interaction without intruding on the business process. This makes the majority of the tasks traditionally delegated to HR much more manageable. Investigating complaints and collecting feedback becomes a breeze when using BPM software. This, in turn, allows HR to take on other important duties and allows the team to act more quickly and efficiently.

As discussed, one of HR’s main goals is to mediate between management and workers. A BPM is a tremendous help in this task, as it opens easily accessible lines of communication to every point in the company.

BPM systems are great for discovering, analyzing, and figuring out how to deal with problems endemic to the business’s system. Solving recurring issues in the company’s business process can sometimes require a minor tweak or implementing new tech. Unfortunately, oftentimes such problems can only be resolved by hiring a new employee that can take care of the issue.

In this type of situation, HR needs to be on top of things to make sure they have the right individual for the job. Using a BPM system ensures that even fresh recruiters know exactly what type of employee they’re looking for, so they can make a good hire.