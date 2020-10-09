How Cloud Technology Has Revolutionized The Modern Business

Modern businesses draw few comparisons with the companies of yesteryear. Of course, business ideas and models remain relatively similar. Differences arise in the infrastructure of modern companies and how they are run. Most notably, technology has transformed the way that many businesses operate. If we get even more specific, cloud technology has revolutionized the modern business.

Photo by panumas nikhomkhai from Pexels

What is cloud technology?

Cloud technology refers to a set of different things. In essence, it’s a virtual technology that you can access from any location. Ironically, the cloud has a physical presence, usually in the form of massive server farms. These servers can connect to people all over the world, and you can store information without being close to them.

In its early days, cloud technology was mainly used as storage. Now, it has so many applications that have changed the way a lot of businesses operate. With that in mind, let’s look at how cloud technology has revolutionized companies around the world:

Altered the hiring process

The traditional hiring process involved bringing new talent into your office. Now, cloud technology has changed things. Businesses can outsource projects or roles to people and companies all over the world. Remote working is made much easier because the cloud offers instant communication and collaboration. If you find a talented individual on the other side of the world, you don’t have to deal with the hassle of hiring a visa immigration solicitor and convincing them to emigrate. Instead, you can hire them and let them stay in their current location. It opens doors to more talented teams, helping businesses go further than ever before.

Secure data storage

Cloud technology is one of the safest ways of storing and collecting data. If you use the cloud, you basically have a built-in failsafe in case something goes wrong with your devices. A broken computer may erase its hard drive, but all the data is safely tucked away in the cloud. The storage is usually encrypted, adding additional security measures for your business data.

New software solutions

Lastly, the cloud has paved the way for a plethora of new software solutions. The best example of this is Microsoft Office. For years, it was a desktop application you had to download onto a computer. If you wanted it on multiple devices, you had to install it on all of them. When a document was created, it was saved to the device it originated from. Now, you can use Microsoft 365 to access the full Office suite in the cloud. All your projects are saved in the cloud, so they can be accessed across all your devices. Furthermore, you have loads of other examples of cloud software that makes work a lot easier and less hassle.

The bottom line is that the cloud has transformed the way businesses are run. This technology opens so many doors and deals with lots of common issues. It keeps on improving, so the possibilities are endless. It’s yet another example of how technology continues to innovate the business world.