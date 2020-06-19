The Benefits of Adopting .NET for Your Business

Image by tookapic from Pixabay

It’s safe to say that a business must have an online presence of some sort in order to thrive in this digitally-driven world. As a result of this demand, companies are always looking for a way to stand out from the crowd with innovative solutions and interesting digital strategies when it comes to their applications and websites.

Experienced developers must then search for the ideal framework in which to design and build out these websites to meet the needs of their customers. In such a context, Microsoft’s .NET development framework has proven to be an ideal solution for developers looking to do just this.

What is .NET Development?

Developed by Microsoft, .NET is a framework that runs and maintains applications and website services for Windows, Windows Server, Microsoft Azure, and XML Web services. The .NET Framework is made up of a large class library called Framework Class Library (or FCL) and Common Language Runtime (CLR) for language interoperability between multiple programming languages.

.NET developers use this framework to create consistent programming environments that are object-oriented and run on multiple platforms. .NET is an interesting framework due to the fact that supports cross-platform server application creation capable of running smoothly across server platforms such as Windows, MAC, and Linux.

The Benefits of .NET

The .NET Framework is a favorite among developers for the designing, developing, compiling, and deploying of applications through a wide range of code libraries, compilers, support programs, and APIs. Its wide range of features paired with a consistent developer experience makes .NET a standout framework.

Some of its highlights include:

Reliability – .NET has been the choice framework for the development of thousands of applications since its original release in 2002. It is incredibly stable, reliable, and offers an impressive performance when it comes to the development of commercial applications. Businesses ranging from startups to large companies have chosen this platform for their technical strategies as it allows for the modification and expansion of apps as businesses evolve.

Code Reuse – As an object-oriented programming framework, .NET eliminates unnecessary code and requires less coding time from .NET developers. Its reusable code and components translate into reduced timelines and lower costs for development.

Simplified Deployment – The .NET Framework includes features such as private components, controlled code sharing, partially trusted code, and no-impact applications to make deployment easier. It supports safe code execution to reduce conflicts during the deployment process and versioning as well as the performance problem minimization of interpreted or scripted environments.

Safety – From private companies to governments, a wide range of organizations trust and respect .NET as a formidable framework. It has even served as an information security framework for high-profile sites, such as the Indian Passport Seva website.

Easy Maintenance and Monitoring – As the source and HTML codes are bundled together within .NET development projects, its pages are easy to write and maintain. Additionally, with the source code being executed on the server, web pages are more powerful and flexible. .NET will also promptly alert developers of any problems with issues such as memory leaks or infinite loops. It then has the ability to automatically destroy said problems and restart itself.

Use Cases for .NET Development

.NET is a feature-rich and diverse framework that applies to a wide variety of use cases. Some of them include:

Business Systems – Businesses are able to use this framework to create seamless communication methods with email and chat platforms as well as constructive apps and software for streamlined everyday processes. Between sales, finance, and supply chain management, .NET solves many different problems in the workings of modern businesses.

Interoperable and Mobile Apps – .NET is able to bring together user experience across many different platforms thanks to its range of features used for syncing. These applications also work smoothly across devices ranging from desktop computers to smartphones and other devices.

Gaming – The incredible versatility of .NET development makes it suitable for gaming application development.

Multi-Tiered Architecture – Multi-tiered software physically separates functions for application processing, data management, and presentation. This requires flexibility in the development process so that developers are able to edit layers without reworking the entirety of the software, which .NET allows for.

The benefits of developing software applications projects in Microsoft’s .NET Framework are undeniable. This framework will only continue to grow in popularity due to its user-friendly, powerful, and flexible applications. Whether a business is looking to expand on their current systems or create new ones, a videogame developer wants to build a new game, or a company is looking to expand with a mobile app, .NET is a reliable and trusted framework choice.

