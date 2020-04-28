5 Digital Marketing Innovations to Reduce Your Business Costs

Image by muneebfarman from Pixabay

Managing an online business could turn out to be an expensive and challenging task, but thanks to the latest technologies, it can become both cost-effective and easy-to-handle. If you are struggling to keep up with all the daily tasks that are required to keep your business operational, then these 5 digital marketing innovations will be of great use.

Online Analytics

Growing web traffic is an essential part of an online business, since a steady flow of visitors will ensure that your sales and marketing funnels will be filled with prospects and potential customers to engage. Analyzing how people interact with your website will provide a lot of insights on how you can improve your strategy. With tools like Google Analytics or AddThis Analytics, this activity will either be free or very cheap. There’s a lot of statistical data about the activity on your website which is available for free and your only job is to read this data and optimize your site accordingly.

Website builders

Building a website from scratch is not easy, especially if you don’t have any experience in that field. However, with website builders like wix.com, hostgator.com, or godaddy.com, your work will be simplified. Although these services are not free in most cases, it will be cheaper as compared to hiring an expert to handle everything. We must not forget that website maintenance is another crucial task after you’re done building it, so keep in mind that these services can help you with that as well.

Automated marketing tech

Small scale entrepreneurs fail to understand how important it is to build a brand alongside developing the business. The brand will communicate to customers in simple terms what’s your core area of activity is, what your values are, and how reliable you are in providing high-quality products or services. Different companies now offer these types of automated marketing services, such as Tailor Brands, who provide online access to branding and social tools, necessary to gradually build a reputation in the online world.

Automated customer support

Automated customer service can run 24/7 and will allow you to save the time and money for hiring people to work on night shifts or during weekends. HubSpot Service Hub, Front App, Freshdesk or Zoho Desk are just a few of the best solutions to use in 2020. Some of them are available for free, but even if you’ll need to pay for a monthly subscription, the costs for ensuring continuous customer support will be drastically reduced and worth its while.

Social media management

The growth of your business will drastically rely on your social media activity. With so many platforms where people can interact, online entrepreneurs must ensure that they manage to reach potential customers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. Handling so many social media pages will be overwhelming without multiple accounts management tools. Hootsuite, Buffer, Tweetdeck, or Sprout Social are great in providing such services and you should seriously consider it. If you want to take care of every page individually, you will maybe save some money, but you will also fail to get other very important tasks done, not to mention that posting the same things several times on different platforms will not be very engaging, thus, such tools are a no-brainer.

