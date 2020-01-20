How are Business Telecoms Set to Change in 2020?

Image by David ROUMANET from Pixabay

Are you looking to fully embrace the new decade throughout your business? Your communications are a good place to start. Slick and innovative external communications will help your business position itself on the cutting edge of your sector, while seamless internal communications are crucial to a productive and efficient organization.

So, what are the trends you should be looking to incorporate into your business communications this year?

What are the 5 biggest trends for business telecoms in 2020?

1. Even more businesses switching to the cloud

It won’t come as much of a surprise that cloud integration is one of the defining telecoms trends as we enter the new decade. It’s no surprise that more and more businesses are moving their communications to the cloud when you consider the obvious benefits of doing so. As well as offering an average cost reduction of 50-70%, cloud communications provide a more collaborative approach to internal communications. Cloud services such as Microsoft Teams allow all team members in an organization to access conversations and meetings directly through the interface. In an age increasingly concerned with cybersecurity, cloud storage also offers better protection for your data.

2. The rise of omni-channel options for external communications

Cloud integration will not only improve productivity internally but also customer service externally. On average, 66% customers on average use three different communication channels for customer service and the omnichannel capabilities of the cloud align with customer expectations. Cloud telecoms grant customers the option to seamlessly move across their preferred channels of communication – including live chat, email, contact form or phone. The result is a greatly improved customer experience, increased first contact resolutions and higher customer retention rates. Since cloud phone systems can be updated quickly and regularly, you’re never in danger of playing catch up with customer expectations.

3. Increased collaboration through video experiences

One of the most challenging aspects of running an efficient, streamlined team is encouraging collaboration across your organization. Web-based communication in real-time (WebRTC) is a break-through for audio and video conferencing, chat, and screen and content sharing. With increasingly mobile workforces and more and more global outsourcing, WebRTC is definitely set to take over business telecoms in 2020.

4. More immediate and frequent internal telecoms

Another result of the workforce becoming more dynamic and mobile is more immediate and frequent internal telecoms. This includes instant messaging platforms, such as Slack, and mobile messaging. With more and more mobile devices being connected to the internet, and all major telecoms carriers slated to offer mass-market 5G coverage at some point this year, mobile communications are set to become faster and more powerful than ever. It follows, then, that mobile messaging will become an integral element of business communications.

5. Optimizing endpoints for user efficiency

As well as paying attention to innovations in cloud integration and software, it’s important to ensure that your hardware is up to the job going forward. Amazing video conferencing capabilities will be less impressive if your camera isn’t high-spec, and conferencing in a busy open-plan office without a noise-canceling headset isn’t ideal. That’s why it’s vital this year to optimize your endpoints to make the most of higher UC functions. Your endpoint strategy should align with your general communications approach. If increased collaboration is your goal, then as Leo Huang, the VP of Sales for Yealink says, “delivering high-quality HD audio and video must be the focus of providers in the UC industry to facilitate a seamless collaboration experience.” Their T5 business phone is designed to do just that with plug-and-go accessibility, acoustic shield technology, adjustable displays and complete flexibility.

This article comes courtesy of PBX Hosting, a leading VoIP telecommunications provider. They deliver hosted PBX solutions and VoIP phone systems to businesses of all sizes and specialisms.