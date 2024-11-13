5 Essential Employee Communication Tools for 2025

Working from home remains a primary work arrangement for most white-collar work. Although tapering off since lockdown ended, the challenges of working from home is a key concern for businesses, some of which feel their company culture and productivity are under threat. To treat both of these issues, investing in communication is the way forward. Below we have dived into five communication tools that will be more relevant than ever heading into 2025.

Netpresenter Desktop Alerts is an interesting tool for critical communication within organizations. The platform provides instant notifications to employees’ screens, meaning that key messages are seen immediately, even when other applications are open.

Of course, distracing employees with every request is counterproductive, which is why it has customizable formats to set priority levels. It also provides buttons for quick responses, and options to add media. All in all, Netpresenter allows tailored messaging that is ideal for employees who are not in the same office building to each other. It can target specific groups within an entire organization, making it super useful for department emergencies.

Slack

Slack needs little introduction, but it’s not going away in 2025. Because it has been so transformative in how teams communicate and collaborate daily, somewhat like an incubated social media platform, it provides a flexible space for messaging and file sharing. With a channel-based setup, Slack lets teams organize discussions by topics or projects, or even departments.

Direct messaging supports one-on-one chats, but its powerful search function allows employees to quickly find past conversations or shared files. Perhaps most importantly of all, Slack integrates with countless third-party apps, making it more relevant than ever before.

Chanty

Chanty is a collaborative tool tailored for small to medium-sized teams. It offers a simpler alternative to verbose and complex messaging platforms. It essentially ties together basic chat functions with task management, featuring a Kanban board for easy project tracking. It supports voice messaging and screen sharing, so it’s perfect for remote team communication.

A unique feature worth noting is Teambook. It’s an AI-powered chatbot which helps organize conversations and tasks.

MeetGeek

MeetGeek is an AI-powered meeting assistant designed to revolutionise virtual meetings for the better. This tool automatically records (transcribes) so it can summarize video calls. This alleviates the need to take notes.

The real-time transcription can create highlight reels of the essential moments. MeetGeek integrates with popular tools like Slack and Notion, making it easy to fit into existing workflows.

SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a versatile online survey platform ideal for gathering employee feedback and gauging engagement levels. It offers a variety of pre-built templates for HR purposes, such as employee satisfaction surveys and training evaluations.

SurveyMonkey’s analytics allow organizations to generate professional reports so that data-driven decisions are made easier in HR. Multilingual surveys are supported, so it ensures accurate feedback across diverse teams.

Conclusion

Effective communication tools are becoming increasingly important in overcoming WFH challenges, allowing teams to take away the friction of being a world apart. It’s important not to integrate too many solutions at once, because it can become counterproductive, but equally, it’s important to take a proactive approach and leverage the tools at our disposal.